Next Year in Berlin?

Like mushrooms after the rain, anti-fascist initiatives and organizations are sprouting up throughout the country. People from every segment of society are gathering and consulting with one other, and the feeling is that Israeli society has entered a new phase. People who had counted on the fact that, at the moment of truth, the modern state’s institutions would be able to protect society from the tyranny of the majority are losing such confidence.

There are cracks in such faith, and among some people it has crumbled. The prevailing sense is: “If I’m not for myself, who will be for me?” At the moment of truth, the country’s institutions and the people in charge of them will abandon their morality and fall in line with the wave; some scoundrels will even ride it.

Therefore, every democrat needs to buckle down and fight back. The wave will grow even bigger, and it will subside only after it has peaked. The crest is still ahead of us.

People are watching in shock as the structure begins to crumble, and the “processes” that former Knesset member Yair Golan warned about are already wandering every hilltop and flourishing under every tree. Sane people see that the country is falling into the hands of fascists and fanatics who are turning it into a kingdom of darkness.

On one hand, hundreds of thousands of people will be living off the general public, both Jewish and Arab. On the other, values of enlightenment are ebbing away.

Granted that most of the complainers live in the comfortable islands of Tel Aviv and Haifa, but the fanatic occupation is tightening its grip. Its tentacles can already be found everywhere, and it’s sweeping the public over to the dark side.

It’s no longer just a matter of benighted propaganda that is winning young people’s hearts and minds. The occupation’s rescue corps, the garinim torani’im (young religious Zionists who move as a group to city neighborhoods and run activities there) are already sowing strife in mixed Arab-Jewish cities – and another kind of strife among Jews – between children spreading extremism and their moderate parents.

The sense among these sane people is therefore that if they don’t wake up, the catastrophe will actually arrive. The “only democracy” in the Middle East, of which they had been so proud for so many years, is becoming a dictatorship – this time not only with a supreme leader but also with a supreme majority. Israeli democracy, which was always mainly for Jews, has turned on itself.

In the meantime, I’m being invited to gatherings of people who see how criminals and fascists are taking the wheel of government. All the “who’s who” can be found at these gatherings – senior corporate executives and academics, philosophers and former senior army officers.

I walk among them with my finger on the trigger – my identity card. I’m always prepared to present my identity card for any problem that arises. It’s a matter of habit.

“Praised be the man who effects change but isn’t changed himself,” the Arabs say. I and these former senior army officers and executives and academics are sitting around the same table, consulting with each other on how to preserve the democracy that, in its glory days, ground us down.

At some point, I always have the desire to say, “You’re reaping what you sowed.” You sowed arrogance, an attitude that “only I matter” and brutal oppression, particularly of the Palestinians on the other side of the border. But at this moment, why should I look for what divides us? Right now, we’re all in the eye of the storm.

In the past, faced with oppression in Europe, Jews used to pray for “Next year in Jerusalem.” Today, there are many who are praying aloud for “Next year in Berlin.” How the tables have turned.

I ask myself, what will become of our broken Levant, despite all the bounty that it has been blessed with? Why do people who seek a dignified life turn their gaze toward the cold, estranged West? The dictators and fanatics are at the wheels of power among the peoples of this region, so Europe is all that’s left to provide relief to the Middle East’s oppressed children – Arabs and Jews alike.

But after all these musings, I have to say that I’m impressed by my new friends, who are taking a courageous and tenacious stand against evil. They’re doing the best thing of all – fighting fascism face-to- face. Not capitulating to it, and I’m proud to be one of them.

