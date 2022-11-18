Who Will Restrain the Haredim Now?

MK Moshe Gafni, chairman of the Degel Hatorah party, once explained the source of the connection between the Haredi parties and Likud: the fact that many Likud voters keep Jewish traditions. On the spectrum between secular at one pole and Haredi at the other end, it is easier for the Haredi parties to favor traditional Jews.

Trump lost, Biden won: what the midterms mean for Israel . LISTEN Subscribe 0:00 -- : -- 15 Skip 15 seconds backwards Play audio 15 Skip 15 seconds ahead 1 X Change playback rate from 1 to 1 Mute audio

Traditional Jews don’t disrespect Haredi beliefs, show tolerance for their requests and lifestyle, do not try to educate them and are not pushing them into a corner with demands for sharing the burden and core studies. Gafni meant Likud voters and their elected representatives. He knows there are a number of secular Knesset members there, first of all Benjamin Netanyahu, who are not interested in Israel becoming Haredi or religious, but in order to rule they are willing to flow with the Haredi demands.

This side of the equation is easier to understand, but it is harder to understand the affinity of the traditional public, the rank and file, to the Haredi parties. After all, the traditional community, and even the religious one – but not Haredi – has a completely integrated lifestyle with the nonreligious public in the army, academia and employment market. You are likely to find traditional and religious Jews enjoying, serving and working together, respectively, at an Idan Raichel concert, in a reserve company along the Egyptian border or in the eye department at a nonreligious hospital – but it is rare to find Haredim there. This is very different from the cabinet table – where Haredim have sat in most Likud governments and been given power and representation larger than their relative share of the population.

The most important thing for voters is to be in power, so when this issue comes to the moment of decision, the traditional Jewish wing of Likud’s constituency will prefer rule and power, so they will join with those who provide them with it: the Haredim. This is certainly the case in recent years, after an opposing bloc was formed that rules out joining forces with Netanyahu because of the corruption indictments against him.

It’s possible that the establishment of a right wing-Haredi government will force the traditional and secular Likud voters to confront the high price they must pay to maintain the most religious-Haredi coalition ever seen in Israel. In every one of Netanyahu’s governments so far there were groups that balanced out the Haredi appetites and agenda – from Avigdor Lieberman and Rafael Eitan in 1996, to Ehud Barak and Lieberman in 2009, Yair Lapid and Tzipi Livni in 2013, Moshe Kahlon in 2015, to Benny Gantz in 2020. The prospective incoming coalition has no party that is not religious or Haredi except Likud, which also has a number of religious MKs. This is the first time in Israel’s history that the government coalition will have more religious members than secular.

This raises questions about the role of the nonreligious members of the next Netanyahu government – including such as Yoav Gallant, Yoav Kisch, Nir Barkat and Yariv Levin. How will they treat their Haredi and Hardali (Haredi ultranationalist) partners when they bombard them with their sectorial demands, and not just budgetary ones? Will they abandon the needs of the secular and even traditional public on issues such as operating the light rail trains on Shabbat? Will holding on to power overcome every other interest? Will they have any red lines at all? If the answer to these questions is that power comes before anything else, the Haredi parties will quickly get the message and it will just increase their appetite. Especially wild demands could spark a reaction in the strengthening of parties such as Yesh Atid and Yisrael Beiteinu, or create a new force to fight the trends that the empowering of the Haredim could very well accelerate.

After a year and a half of sitting in the opposition, the return to power finds Likud MKs and their coalition partners very hungry to rule and advance a right wing-religious agenda. So far, Likud had parties that provided the necessary balance to the Haredi factions. Now that such parties no longer exist, this becomes the responsibility of the nonreligious Likud MKs. Netanyahu is trapped because he has legal troubles, but this is exactly where the liberal MKs can stand out and prevent the Haredization of Israel. Any volunteers?