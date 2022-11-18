The Right’s Goal: Eliminating Israel’s Basic Law on Human Dignity and Liberty

Thirty years after its legislation, the Basic Law on Human Dignity and Liberty will effectively be nullified: The intended passage of a law that would allow a 61-member Knesset majority to overturn Supreme Court rulings, signals this. Such a move reflects the deterioration of the Israeli right wing, from a liberal right that prioritized the singular citizen to a nationalistic right less concerned with the individual, that prizes Jewish nationalist values, that views non-Jews as a nuisance – in a state in which over one-fifth of its citizens are not Jewish.

The Basic Law on Human Dignity and Liberty enshrined human and civil rights in several areas: human dignity and liberty; preservation of life, body and dignity; protection of property; personal liberty that may not be restricted in any way; the right granted to every human being to leave Israel, and the right granted to every citizen to enter the country; and the right to privacy and intimacy.

The court interpreted the term “dignity” in the law to mean equality among human beings and citizens. This is in line with the fundamental principles as they appear in the first section of the Basic Law: “The basic human rights in Israel are based on the recognition of the value of the human being, the sanctity of his life, and his being a free person, and they shall be upheld in the spirit of the principles included in the Declaration of the Establishment of the State of Israel.”

The Declaration of the State of Israel lays down several principles, including equality, and they warrant mention:

“The State of Israel will be open for Jewish immigration and for the Ingathering of the Exiles; it will foster the development of the country for the benefit of all its inhabitants; it will be based on freedom, justice and peace as envisaged by the prophets of Israel; it will ensure complete equality of social and political rights to all its citizens irrespective of religion, race or sex; it will guarantee freedom of religion, conscience, language, education and culture; it will safeguard the Holy Places of all religions; and it will be faithful to the principles of the Charter of the United Nations.

The State of Israel is prepared to cooperate with the agencies and representatives of the United Nations in implementing the resolution of the General Assembly of the 29th November, 1947, and will take steps to bring about the economic union of the whole of Eretz-Israel.”

In an effort to enshrine the rights set down in the Basic Law, the lawmakers essentially imposed, with some restrictions, an obligation on the court to nullify any future legislation that might harm these rights. Section 8 of the law states: “One is not to violate the rights accordance by this Basic Law save by means of a law that corresponds to the values of the State of Israel, which serves an appropriate purpose, and to an extent that does not exceed what is required, or on the basis of a law, as aforementioned, by force of an explicit authorization therein.”

If and when a petitioner submits an appeal to the court against a new law that they believe harms their rights according to the Basic Law, the court must rule on whether that harm is in line with the values of the State of Israel, whether it is intended for an appropriate purpose and whether it is proportional. If the court concludes that the new law does not meet these criteria, it is incumbent on the court to nullify it.

This Basic Law is unique, and should serve as a source of pride and appreciation for Israelis in the lawmakers who enacted it. Incidentally, the law was passed during a Likud government, headed by Yitzhak Shamir. Those who worked to promote the law included Justice Minister Dan Meridor; Knesset Constitution, Law and Justice Committee chair Uriel Lynn; opposition MK Amnon Rubinstein; and MK Yitzhak Levy of the National Religious Party. They spearheaded a move that was supported in the final vote by Knesset members from the coalition and opposition alike, as befitting a Basic Law.

Crowing The Knesset members who supported the law fulfilled their roles modestly (such a thing no longer exists): The members of Knesset are but emissaries of the public, which is the sovereign, which is the “one in charge,” and that public includes Jews and non-Jews, citizens and non-citizens. They expressed the notion that the basic rights defined in the Basic Law must be enshrined in such a way that the public’s emissaries, those who legislate the law today and those who will follow in their wake in the future, would not be able to harm those rights.

Crowning glory

In the view of the right wing at the time, the Basic Law on Human Dignity and Liberty was considered the crowning glory of its legislation. In the view of the right wing of today and of recent years, the Basic Law on Human Dignity and Liberty is anathema.

The right cannot tolerate this basis for democracy, equal rights between citizens and equal rights between human beings. In cases where the High Court of Justice handed down a ruling – as the Basic Law compelled it to – and nullified any law that harms rights, the outcry raised against the court by senior (and ostensibly serious) political leaders disregarded the fact that this is the very purpose of the Basic Law on Human Dignity and Liberty, which was passed by the Knesset, and upon which the court is obligated to act.

The law stands in the way of the inequity that the right wishes to promote between Jewish citizens and their non-Jewish neighbors, between Israelis and asylum seekers and Palestinians. Take, for instance, the Citizenship Law, which prevents the unification of Palestinians in Israel married to Palestinians from the territories. Former Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked openly said that it is inadequate that this law can only be amended on security-related grounds; there must be an option to prevent such marriages on demographic grounds, she claimed, the harm to human and civil rights notwithstanding.

The late Supreme Court Justice Edmund Levy stated, conversely, in one ruling on amendments to the Citizenship Law, that “arrangements that are not individually sensitive to every request placed at the doorstep of the security authorities are inconsistent with the intention to recognize the central position of the right to family life and the right to equality.”

In the same vein, Shaked cited the verdict the High Court of Justice handed down on the Kaadan case in 2000, which forbade inequity between Jews and Arabs in acceptance into communal settlements, as a reason to oppose the rights derived from the Basic Law on Human Dignity and Liberty. It is in this context that the fascist Basic Law on Israel as the Nation-State of the Jewish People was passed in 2018. Indeed, Section 7 of that law states: “The State views the development of Jewish settlement as a national value, and shall act to encourage and promote its establishment and consolidation.”

They forgot “the spirit of the principles included in the Declaration of the Establishment of the State of Israel” on which the Basic Law on Human Dignity and Liberty explicitly rests, including the principle that the state “will foster the development of the country for the benefit of all its inhabitants.”

It is disappointing that, following the petitions filed against the nation-state law, Supreme Court President Esther Hayut’s verdict did not strike down the law – even after her long-winded effort to say that Section 7 does not hamper equality in developing the country for non-Jewish citizens as well, and in spite of having herself reached the conclusion (which she did not hide) that her effort failed to accomplish its goal. It would only have been right to nullify it, if just for the contradiction between its Section 7 and the Basic Law on Human Dignity and Liberty, the commitment laid down in the Declaration of Independence and the Kaaden verdict.

One of the main reasons Hayut offered in her decision not to nullify the law is that there is a sort of harmony between the Basic Laws. The existence of the Basic Law on Human Dignity and Liberty will influence court rulings that would be influenced, as well, by the Basic Law on Israel as the Nation-State of the Jewish People. It is hard to accept this reasoning, given the contradiction between the two laws. In any event, the passage of the override law with a simple majority would mean one thing in regard to the Basic Law on Human Dignity and Freedom: its elimination.