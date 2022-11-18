Netanyahu, Bring Mansour Abbas Into Your Government

The patent on legitimizing cooperation with an Arab party is held by Benjamin Netanyahu. He was the first to dare to extend a hand to United Arab List chairman Mansour Abbas. Had it not been for Netanyahu, the heads of the outgoing government, Yair Lapid and Naftali Bennett, would never have formed a governing coalition with Abbas.

Despite this, Netanyahu’s legitimization of Arab MKs has been etched in the public’s mind as a cynical anecdote, one of many tricks meant solely to ensure his political survival. It certainly wasn’t perceived as an achievement that should redound to Netanyahu’s credit, or as an indication of his worldview, much less that of his supporters.

Attempts to draw conclusions from Netanyahu’s legitimatization of Arab Knesset members about a change in the public’s views were dismissed offhandedly. The jokes about Netanyahu dubbing himself Abu Yair (“Yair’s father” in Arabic) were never-ending. I don’t recall any flood of discussions about moderating trends in Israeli society. In contrast, great importance is attached today to Netanyahu’s legitimization of Kahanists, and conclusions are drawn from this about underlying societal processes.

But before sitting shiva for Israeli society, it’s worth recalling that in the first election of 2019, Netanyahu’s bloc won 65 seats. Today it has 64, yet we’re talking about radicalization. The political crisis began when Avigdor Lieberman – for unknown reasons – turned his back on Netanyahu and defected to the other bloc.

What did Netanyahu do in response? He turned to the Arabs. Two months after that election, his adviser and close associate Natan Eshel published two op-eds, in Haaretz and Makor Rishon, urging the right to make an alliance with Abbas. That was practically just yesterday. People need to remember that when discussing the political situation as the end of the world.

Two years later, the “anyone but Bibi” bloc, comprised of leftists, centrists and anti-Bibi rightists, appropriated this idea and formed a government with Abbas. The center-left’s boycott of Netanyahu, together with his opponents having formed a government by appropriating the idea of cooperating with the Arabs, left him no choice but to turn to the extremists on the right. Netanyahu was pushed into the Kahanists’ arms.

When Netanyahu began his talks with Abbas, I thought his legitimization of cooperating with an Arab party in a governing coalition, regardless of his motives, was a blessing, even at the price of him staying in power. Without downplaying what Bennett and Lapid did, the fact that we weren’t lucky enough to see Netanyahu form a government with Abbas was a missed opportunity. There are things that only the right can do. Jewish-Arab cooperation in a “fully right-wing” government would be an incomparably bigger deal and would have portended a much more dramatic change.

MK Walid Taha (UAL) said this week that his party would leave “the door open for dialogue” with the incoming government in order to promote the Arab community’s interests. One of the most profound sentences Abbas ever uttered, which made me believe him and believe in him, was “I accept Jewish society, including its far right. I say, we’ve come to make changes together through recognition and dialogue.” That may sound banal, but it is very wise.

This is still possible, and it’s still the most important item on Israel’s civilian agenda. Why shouldn’t there be a fully right-wing government that includes the Arab right? If Bennett, Lieberman, Ayelet Shaked, Zeev Elkin, Gideon Sa’ar, Meretz, Labor and Abbas could form a government, then anything is possible here. That wasn’t any less crazy than a coalition with Itamar Ben-Gvir and Abbas.