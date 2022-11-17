Arab MKs Brought Down the Government and Gave Us Kahanists

Odeh Bisharat is a gifted storyteller. There is no heart that won’t quiver after reading his memories of his grandmother’s tears when she was forced to leave the village of Ma’aloul in the summer of 1948. About the fact that many of the Palestinians in the Jezreel Valley and the Lower Galilee joined the Qawuqji mercenaries and declared a war of annihilation against their Jewish neighbors in response to the UN Partition Plan – he will never waste words. That’s his right (it’s called a narrative), and in any case the present and the future are more important than the past.

When Yair Lapid did not invite the Joint List to a meeting of the opposition factions, Bisharat wrote: “You offer to help your neighbor push his stalled car and he, with patriotic pride, refuses your assistance.” (Haaretz, November 14). There is nobody like him when it comes to allegories, proverbs and witticisms; sometimes I only wonder if there is a mirror in his house.

Because the real allegory is as follows: You come to help your neighbor push his stalled car after you punctured his tires, blocked the carburetor, poured sand into the gas tank, and for dessert spat on the windshield – and he, with what is left of his dignity, refuses. Because that’s what the Arabs did, dear Odeh. From the moment of the formation of the coalition of change led by Yesh Atid and in partnership with Labor and Meretz, and which for the first time also included an Arab party, you were beside yourselves.

The Arab MKs voted against it on the day it was sworn in. With the Bibi-ists, Haredim and Hardalim (ultra-Orthodox Zionists), they worked to bring about its failure and its downfall shoulder to shoulder with Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben-Gvir. They explained that rescuing democracy and the rule of law are a Jewish matter, that stopping Netanyahu from returning to power is not their concern, and that Ben-Gvir doesn’t scare them any more than Benny Gantz. They call the sane and moderate majority in our camp “a self-righteous Zionist left.” Mansour Abbas a “collaborator,” Lapid a “child murderer” (in an election video clip!). So why were you so insulted, Odeh?

As for me, I actually raised an eyebrow when Lapid didn’t invite Hadash-Ta’al to the sad party. I think it was a mistake. On second thought I assumed that Ayman Odeh and Ahmad Tibi wouldn’t have come anyway. The next day I received reinforcement for that from you: “If Lapid had deigned to invite Odeh and Tibi to that meeting, I would have advised them not to participate.”

Of course. After all, the members of the Joint List refused even to attend the funeral of Shimon Peres (“the father of the settlements,” “a perpetuator of the occupation”). During the civil war in Syria they supported Bashar Assad, in Ukraine they support Putin “against Western imperialism,” in Nablus their heart is with “our shahids.” And when the dimensions of the electoral disaster became clear, Hanin Majadli hastened to write in Haaretz, with schadenfreude, “You deserve Ben-Gvir and Smotrich.”

Ten portions of victimhood, purism and self-destruction descended to the world, and at least nine of them were taken by devotees of Palestinian ultranationalism and visionaries of a single state between the Jordan River and the Mediterranean. There are of course Jews like that too. A vociferous handful of people, divorced from reality, overwhelmed by flattery and guilt and a burning hatred for anyone who doesn’t connect to Balad’s theory of stages and the courage of the heroes of the Lion’s Den.

Here is the real racism, here is the patronization: to perceive Arab politicians as gentle snowflakes whom a Jew is not allowed to criticize or judge. Politics and statesmanship are a field of special interests, a balance of powers, alliances, pragmatism. What did the Arab MKs do, Odeh? What did they achieve when they brought down the government? After all, the Knesset was disbanded along with it, and we got a Smotrich-Ben-Gvir government and a Knesset without Meretz or Balad, but with Kahanists and hilltop settlers.

We are on the threshold of dark days. Fascism and racism are settling down in the driver’s seat. The correct response is a reorganization on the Jewish-Arab front for peace and coexistence. The basis has to be equality and civil rights. The horizon – ending the occupation, dividing the country and determining its borders. Instead of ultranationalism and victimhood and shahids, a sanctification of mankind, society and life.