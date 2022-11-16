The 'Pro-governance' Right Is Blind to Settlers' Organized Crime

Here’s another national record for chutzpah: One of the main banners that the right, especially the settlers, are now waving on every hill is “governance.” The right wants governance. That’s so nice. An outstanding keeper of law and order, the right is appalled by the lawlessness prevailing in the north and south of the country. There’s no law and order and people don’t feel safe. There isn’t a single right-wing politician who isn’t talking about it, not a single settler leader who isn’t pretending to be shocked by the situation. Alas, we’ve lost the governance. Wait, just wait for the next government. It will show the Arabs what governance is. Just wait.

Who’s against governance? Who wants lawlessness? Nobody. But when the subtext is dripping racism and veiled ultranationalism, and when the greatest outlaws and governance-destroyers in Israel are those preaching it, it’s impossible not to laugh, or cry.

Their seemingly justified demand cannot be taken seriously, their good intentions cannot be believed and their hypocrisy cannot be ignored. Settlers lecturing about governance – does anyone know a better joke? The right and the settlers aren’t preaching governance, they are preaching Jewish tyranny over Arabs. That’s the only thing that interests them. Had the hen houses and industrial plants that were set on fire in the Galilee been extorted for protection payments by Jewish crime organizations, the settlers wouldn’t be the slightest bit interested in them. But when Arabs are involved, we have to show them “who’s the boss.” That’s the right’s idea of governance and that’s the only thing the right is interested in.

The anarchy in the Negev and Galilee is indeed serious. It requires action. It is doubtful whether the aggressive governance the right demands is the solution, but at any rate, the right cannot preach it. With all the concern and fear for the distress of the Negev and Galilee’s residents, these are not the most lawless regions in Israel. Before we talk about restoring governance there, we must talk about introducing governance in the settlements. It has never existed there, nor is there any intention of establishing it.

While there are signs of law enforcement in the Negev and Galilee, as feeble as they may be, in the West Bank the law enforcers are in cahoots with the outlaws. That’s the worst state of lawlessness one can imagine: It’s no longer the rule of crime families, it’s organized crime in all its horror.

Open gallery view Police in the Bedouin village of Umm al-Hiran in southern Israel, January 18, 2017. Credit: Eliyahu Hershkovitz

How dare the pro-settler right talk about governance, when it is its greatest destroyer? How dare settlers talk about implementing law and order, when they are its greatest violators? No crime family breaks as many laws as the settlers do as a matter of routine. Most of the transgressions in the law books – from assault, theft, robbery and fraud to extortion, aggravated battery, manslaughter and sometimes murder, don’t seem to apply to the settlers.

The safety of the residents and their property in Al-Shuyukh near Hebron is considerably weaker than the safety of the residents and their property in Lehavim. But while in Lehavim there’s an effort to protect the residents from the outlaws, in Al-Shuyukh the state is partner to the crimes. The settlers do whatever they like, abuse human beings and their property on a daily basis, lately to an even greater extent, and it occurs to nobody to practice governance. Governance is only for Jews to practice on Arabs.

The left-center must not join the tainted call to governance coming from the right. Every demand for governance may have fascist undertones, but for the right, governance is nothing but the use of greater force against the Arabs. The Regavim NGO and Bezalel Smotrich don’t want law and order, they want to use more force against the Arabs. Just as the crime in the Arab community doesn’t really interest the right, except to vilify Arabs as part of its propaganda – look at what animals we’re dealing with – so the struggle for governance is nothing but a struggle for more Jewish supremacy. And of that we already have plenty, far too much, for far too long.