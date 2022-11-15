The Shin Bet Must Put an End to the Rabin Conspiracy Theory

If the Shin Bet security service genuinely wants to disprove the delusional lie that has clung to it, holding that its members were involved in the assassination of Yitzhak Rabin, it must make public all the documents stored in its archive on the topic and also authorize the Israel State Archives to publish in its entirety the classified appendix written by the Shamgar Commission, which investigated the murder.

The latest adherent of this conspiracy theory is the future cabinet and security cabinet member Bezalel Smotrich, the head of the far-right Religious Zionism party. It’s said that timing is everything. Smotrich proved that when, during the Knesset’s annual memorial ceremony for Rabin November 6, he said that the Shin Bet had “encouraged” the assassination of the prime minister.

There are two groups that developed and are maintaining the conspiracy theory. One consists of those who genuinely believe it and repeatedly try to find “proof” and support for it, all of which are imaginary. The most prominent of them was the Canadian Israeli journalist Barry Chamish, who wrote a book and dozens of articles that tried to prove that the Shin Bet murdered Rabin.

Incidentally, in a kind of historical irony, Chamish accused Itamar Ben-Gvir, the head of the Otzma Yehudit party and Smotrich’s partner in the Religious Zionism electoral alliance, of being a “Shin Bet agent,” and in 2008 the Jerusalem Magistrate’s Court ordered him to pay Ben-Gvir 36,000 shekels (about $10,000) in damages for slander.

The second group consists of right-wingers, mainly from settler circles. Their motive is mainly political. They seek to distance themselves from the harsh allegations against them, according to which, in the context of their opposition to the Oslo Accords, and with the help of rabbis who gave them an “umbrella” based on their interpretation of Jewish religious law, they incited against Rabin, poisoned the political discourse and created the atmosphere that led to the murder. Most members of the group, like Smotrich, don’t dare to say outright – like Chamish and his supporters – that Shin Bet agents murdered the prime minister. They are cautious, but they exploit the agency’s resounding failure to protect Rabin while ignoring the fact that this failure was investigated thoroughly and most of those involved were punished. They are “only” trying to question the claim that the political right – mainly the extremist circles that are now becoming mainstream – prepared the ground for the murder that was committed by Yigal Amir, a member of the religious Zionist movement and an alumnus of its Bnei Akiva youth movement.

One member of this second group is Shlomo Filber, who served as director general of the Communications Ministry under Benjamin Netanyahu before turning against him: Filber is a witness for the state in the so-called Case 4000, in which Netanyahu is accused of granting regulatory favors to Bezeq in exchange for positive coverage on a news website owned by the telecommunications firm. On the stand Filber has tried with all his might, albeit with little success, to exonerate Netanyahu. The latter rewarded Filber by paying his polling firm hundreds of thousands of shekels in the recent election.

Filber, at the time a big macher in the Judea and Samaria Regional Council, and his friends claimed that Rabin’s murder was not motivated by ideology and in fact was a Shin Bet “work accident.” Shortly after the assassination Filber published an article in the settler journal Nekuda, in which he raised many issues. These included asking whether it was true that someone shouted “srak, srak” (“they’re blanks”) after the bullets were fired, and if so who said it; how did the Shin Bet handle its agent Avishai Raviv, who established a fly-by-night organization called Eyal, and allowed him to participate in demonstrations and in violence against Palestinians; and why the Shin Bet was not aware that his partner in the protests and lawbreaking was planning to assassinate the prime minister.

In fact, the settler right tried from the first moment to point an accusing finger at the Shin Bet. Netanyahu, the head of the opposition at the time, one of the main speakers at the famous protest in Jerusalem’s Zion Square, contacted me two days after the murder and tried to convince me that the Shin Bet’s conduct should be investigated. He wasn’t referring to the security failure, but rather to Amir’s possible connection to the agency. “Follow the money,” he told me, explaining that several years earlier Amir had been a Bnei Akiva emissary for the Nativ organization in the Soviet Union, which handled Jewish immigration to Israel. And since Nativ was part of the intelligence community at the time, the possibility that the murderer had received money from the intelligence organization should be examined.

Open gallery view Rabin Memorial at Rabin Square. Credit: Assaf Evron

Smotrich may in fact believe that the Shin Bet “encouraged” Rabin’s assassination. But he also wanted to convey a message to the Shin Bet, and in effect to the entire intelligence community, making it clear who the new lords of the land are. He, like his partner Ben-Gvir, wants the heads of the intelligence community to follow the herd, stop taking action against settler violence and eliminate the Shin Bet Jewish Department, which today engages mainly in intelligence gathering and countering the terrorism of the extreme right.

The strength gained by the parties of Smotrich and Ben-Gvir in the November 1 election, alongside the historical amnesia of young Israelis – it was enough to read the posts on social media after Smotrich’s speech in the Knesset – provide fertile ground for the continued cultivation of this conspiracy theory. But it is also fueled by the absence of public transparency. The Shin Bet documents, like those of the rest of the intelligence community, remained sealed until 2038, by law. But the Shin Bet has permitted the publication of documents when it served its interests. Now is the time to do so again, in order to try to undermine the fabrications disseminated by Smotrich and the members of his echo chamber on social media and in media outlets.

It may well be that, as with the assassination of John F. Kennedy, that the facts and the truth will not change the mind of those who believe the conspiracy theory, but the Shin Bet must nevertheless do its utmost.