One Day, Secular Israelis Will Revolt

The excessive restraint of the Haredim is hard to understand. Why are they wiling to make do with only doubling the monthly stipend for a yeshiva student to 1,314 shekels ($383)? He obviously deserves more.

United Torah Judaism chairman Yitzhak Goldknopf explained only recently that “someone who studies Torah has it harder than someone who goes to the front lines.” So, the yeshiva student’s stipend really ought to be raised to 2,464 shekels a month, one shekel more than the wage of an IDF combat soldier, which is 2,463 shekels a month.

What’s going on here is actually a two-stage plan. In the first stage, the yeshiva students will receive more than what a home-front soldier currently receives, which is 1,235 shekels a month. In the second stage, in another year or two, the Haredim will demand 2,464 shekels, because their chutzpah knows no bounds. The joke will become a reality – at our expense.

Or take another comparison: Think about someone who decides to study medicine, engineering, computer science or economics. He or she does not receive a cent from the government, but has to pay tuition ranging from 11,000-35,000 shekels per year. Upon graduation, this person will start to work, to be productive, to live off of his or her hard work. They will increase the gross domestic product and pay high taxes – in order to fund the yeshiva student who dodges military service and the workforce. It’s hard to fathom why soldiers agree to risk their lives in the army while many thousands of others their age dodge service by staying in yeshiva. It’s equally hard to fathom why students in higher education agree to pay steep tuition while the yeshiva students receive stipends.

The time has come to unmask the legend that says the yeshiva student studies from morning until night, “killing himself in the tent of the Torah.” This is very far from the truth. While there are indeed some who are very serious and who can be found in the yeshiva poring over the Talmud from morning until night, they account for only about 15 percent of all yeshiva students. An identical percentage are total goof-offs. And then there is the majority, the 70 percent who fall somewhere in the middle – who occasionally study a page of Talmud, who like to hang out in the coffee corner and who try to make a few shekels here and there too. So enough with the deception already.

Bear in mind, too, that the anticipated increase in payments to yeshiva students is not just a budgetary issue. It signals to Haredi young men that from now on it’s even more worthwhile to become a yeshiva student. You’ll get a higher stipend, plus a nice addition from donations (about 1,200 shekels per yeshiva student), free food coupons, a 90-percent discount on municipal taxes and preschool tuition, and be treated like a king by your wife and children, as is only fitting for somebody who is carrying the whole Torah world on his shoulders.

The Haredim claim that despite all this, 52 percent of Haredi men do work. But this, too, is misleading. Only 35 percent work full-time, and many of them work in Haredi institutions, religious councils, yeshivas, kollels, charitable societies, in the vast network of kashrut supervisors, and in countless organizations of questionable status. A substantial portion of these jobs are wholly unnecessary, but their funding comes out of the state coffers while contributing zero to GDP.

As things currently stand, every non-Haredi family is bearing the burden for a Haredi family that doesn’t work, and this is already intolerable. Once the yeshiva student stipend is raised, the number of yeshiva students will increase as well, per capita GDP will fall, the standard of living will drop, and non-Haredim will have to pay more taxes to sustain more Haredim.

Eventually, the secular will revolt. The soldiers as well as the college students. They will no longer consent to pay such steep taxes and some, namely the best and the brightest, will leave the country, so there won’t be anyone left to finance the Haredim. Who will Goldknopf and Arye Dery go demanding funding and subsidies and stipends from then?