Netanyahu's Cabinet of 'Lesser Evil'

“Defense Minister Bezalel Smotrich …” makes for a frightening headline. We can only imagine a working meeting between him and his U.S. or French counterparts, or a conference with the chief of staff and the army brass, to see how absurd such a thing would be.

Retired security officials and generals have already surfaced in public to explain why putting Smotrich in the post is such a terrible idea.

LISTEN: From Bibi to the midterms, a dramatic election season for U.S.-Israel ties Subscribe 0:00 -- : -- 15 Skip 15 seconds backwards Play audio 15 Skip 15 seconds ahead 1 X Change playback rate from 1 to 1 Mute audio

“I think that such a possibility is bad both for the defense establishment but also for the State of Israel’s national security. Smotrich has no experience, no knowledge and insufficient standing with the Defense Ministry and army circles. He’s a very capable individual who needs to learn the ropes and gain experience before taking on a job like that,” former air force commander Eitan Ben-Eliahu told Channel 12. “Smotrich is Ben-Gvir with a backbone: He won’t disown the community from which he emerged, so I expect a very serious confrontation – it’s already starting.”

Others have warned about strained relations with the United States, more violence in the territories, perhaps a wide-ranging military operation in Gaza, an attack on Iran and the construction of scores of new settlements.

If the problem with Smotrich is really just about extremism towards Arabs in general and Palestinians in particular, with his nationalist impulses and uncompromising racism, what difference would it make whether he is qualified or not for the job of defense minister? Would he be better qualified for the position if he had worn a general’s stars?

If the problem of Smotrich’s appointment is really just instrumental, in other words because he lacks knowledge and experience, is ignorant of national security issues, lacks authority and so forth, would it be preferable to have Arye Dery in the Defense Ministry?

Can you imagine Dery conducting negotiations on the purchase of fighter jets? Can you see him studying operational maps and guiding the air force?

What about Itamar Ben-Gvir at the Public Security Ministry? Is that a more reasonable choice than Smotrich at defense or putting Dery in charge of the country’s finances? Above all, does it make sense that a person under criminal indictment will serve as prime minister? But when all the fire is directed at Smotrich, who remembers the other offenders?

None of the candidates for senior cabinet positions in the new government would ever pass muster with a government committee vetting senior civil service appointments. If cabinet jobs were subject to its approval, the applications would come back stamped “not qualified” and “inappropriate.”

But the debate about the quality of these appointments isn’t really about the ability of any of the candidates, it lies in a deep and justified anxiety about their political positions and about the savagery that can be expected from that collective called the Netanyahu government.

These anxieties play into the hands of Netanyahu, who is dangerously framing the process as being about the “lesser evil.” According to him, if Smotrich’s appointment is absolutely wrong, the appointments of all the other ministers, including Ben-Gvir at public security and Dery at finance, are lesser wrongs.

Netanyahu’s game works on the assumption that while any one of these appointments will be damaging, the illusory principle of a “lesser evil” will minimize the collective damage to the government. Above all, it will put Netanyahu in the position of being the sensible one, the responsible adult, the shield of democracy who will prevent the house of Israel from imploding.

This is part of the tool kit Netanyahu uses to turn convicts into legitimate candidates to lead senior ministries and in return receives the imprimatur of public integrity as prime minister. If they are the lesser evil, compared to them he is the absolute good.

But the game doesn’t end there. If Smotrich doesn’t end up as defense minister, the credit will go entirely to Netanyahu as the one who saved the country from the worst of all evils. After he’s removed the idols from the temple, who will dare criticize how he chooses to form his coalition?