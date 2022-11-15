In Violation of Jewish Law, Ben-Gvir’s Wife Showed Who’s Boss

The wives of the party leaders who will compose Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition congregated this week in one of Israel’s most luxurious hotels. In the center of the picture was Bibi’s wife, Sara Netanyahu, but it was another woman who was the center of attention: Ayala Ben-Gvir, wife of Itamar Ben-Gvir, who is expected to serve as the next public security minister.

But really, it wasn’t even she at the center. It was the handgun that was visible on her skirt. The visual was the most extreme antithesis to the two women who stood alongside her – Rivka Goldknopf, wife of the chairman of the United Torah Judaism slate and representative of the Gur Hasidic sect, and Yaffa Dery, wife of the Shas chairman.

The gun doesn’t only symbolize a violation of the biblical verse “all the glory of the king’s daughter is within,” but also defiance of the steely and total opposition to recruiting women to the military, and even to the civilian national service.

Even if there are arbiters of halakha (religious Jewish law) who permit women to possess firearms for the purpose of self-defense in border communities and dangerous areas, the presence of the gun in the Jerusalem hotel – a gun that could have been concealed inside a handbag – was not meant for self-defense at all. It was meant to attract attention, and to show everyone: we have been and remain Kahanists. “By our sword shall we live.”

The issue of women carrying weapons is a complex halakhic issue, whose source is the Talmud, tractate 59a: “Rabbi Eliezer ben Jacob says: From where do we learn that a woman may not go out to war with a weapon? This is derived from the verse, ‘A man’s vestments shall not be on a woman and a man shall not wear a woman’s vestments (Deut. 22, 5).’”

Maimonides rules that this is the halakha, and his words clearly indicate that the prohibition is all-inclusive. “A woman may not wear a man’s vestments, such as putting a [man’s] turban or hat on her head or wearing armor and the like.”

Here begins a lengthy halakhic debate as to whether the prohibition applies only to women going out to war, or whether it is a sweeping prohibition against carrying a weapon, similar to the prohibition against wearing men’s clothing.

Rabbi Haim David Halevy, who was the Sephardic chief rabbi of Tel Aviv from 1972 until 1998, wrote that in his opinion “Maimonides intended to teach us a general halakha, that what is mentioned in the source, that a woman should not go to war with weapons, is not necessarily the point, and the use of weapons for a woman is prohibited even without war, and Rabbi Eliezer ben Jacob used these words because it is the custom to take up weapons in time of war, but the prohibition applies even without war.” And later he also writes: “It is prohibited for a woman to carry a sword for purposes of adornment only.”

We won’t tire the readers with halakhic rulings that allowed women to carry weapons in border communities where there is a danger of terrorism and so on, but there is no question that what Ayala Ben-Gvir did is carrying a weapon for the purpose of “adornment,” in clear violation of the prohibition.

And we should also recall that Mrs. Ben-Gvir acts in full coordination with her husband. I know Itamar Ben-Gvir very well. He is very sophisticated, and therefore very dangerous. His wife’s prominent gun only demonstrated to everyone what he is trying today to conceal with assertions that he presumably no longer totally supports the teachings of the late Rabbi Meir Kahane, that he has “become more moderate.” But the gun is meant to show everyone, just as during his election campaign, who’s the boss here.

The writer is a Haredi journalist and commentator.