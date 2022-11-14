A New Jewish-Arab Opposition Must Rise From Ashes

I don’t understand why the Jewish and the Arab democrats are mad at Prime Minister Yair Lapid for not inviting MKs Ayman Odeh and Ahmad Tibi to the first meeting of the nascent opposition. To our friends from the Zionist left: This is the model of cooperation offered by Lapid, a moderate.

He’s not even willing to invite the Arabs to hard labor. You offer to help your neighbor to push his stalled car and he, with patriotic pride, refuses your assistance: First show us your bona fides – support for defining the State of Israel as Jewish and democratic.

The car and its owner can go to hell, if in order to help them you must agree to being of inferior status.

Furthermore, if Lapid had deigned to invite Odeh and Tibi to that meeting, I would have advised them not to attend. It’s not a matter of ego or of being peeved, it’s a matter that touches on the future. Such a refusal would be a long-term investment. Arab and Jewish democrats have to build a genuine Jewish-Arab alternative.

After all, with the exception of Hadash and Ta’al – the parties headed by Odeh and Tibi, respectively – the opposition today is a fiction. At the moment of truth, a hefty portion of opposition lawmakers will join Benjamin Netanyahu’s bandwagon. Don’t worry, there are a ton of excuses in the attic, such as: It’s in order to save the state from Religious Zionism’s Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben-Gvir. Meanwhile, United Arab List chair Mansour Abbas, according to Amit Segal of Channel 12 News, “signaled to Netanyahu and Likud: ‘I don’t want to be a tragic hero in the opposition, nor the coalition’s clown.’”

The time has come, then, to build a third way, an alternative to both the pro-Bibi and the matching anti-Bibi blocs. Both of these alternatives compete over who can smack the Palestinian people harder, including Arab citizens of Israel and civil society organizations within Israel. It’s time to whisper into the ears of Meretz party leaders that if they want, their electoral defeat could be seen as a painful but necessary step on the road to healing. And healing means standing on principles and a sincere attempt to build a wide Jewish-Arab partnership.

There are many brave organizations on the ground that are fed up with the occupation, with exclusion, with the raging fascism, trying to create a new model of opposition. A model that has not been tried before, a model that is the antithesis to the divisiveness Israeli government have worked hard to foster over the years: Arabs on one side, Jews on the other.

Why can’t we see Meretz chair Zehava Galon, Odeh and Tibi, along with many leaders of civil society organizations, marching together in a peace bloc espousing equality and social justice? They’ll say the public isn’t ready for it? Let’s prepare the public and it will be enthusiastic about such a scene. They’ll say conditions aren’t ready, that the idea is half-baked? We’ll cook them on the coals of the common interest of both peoples.

If you want to change, it is not a dream. One must believe that the only option is to change course, not to remain in the same tragic – and boring – cycle.

The Arab community supports this model of unity; one of equal partners, not a horse and rider. The model of the United Arab List has failed, since it does not believe in the power of ordinary people, even ones who are oppressed by discrimination and exclusion, to create change. The United Arab List believes that in order to deliver wins to its electorate it must elbow its way into the government, but the past year and a half has shown that the answer to oppression is head-on struggle, not infiltration into the ranks of the oppressors.

Now, with the new governing coalition a done deal, and most of the opposition aligning with the right, we must gird our loins and begin all over again. The conditions are ripe for creating a new model of opposition, for establishing the Jewish-Arab Joint List. Is it beyond our capabilities? Can’t we, in the words of “Shir Lashalom,” that old Hebrew peace song, “bring on that day”?

Why can’t we see Zehava Galon, Ayman Odeh, Ahmad Tibi and many others marching together in a peace bloc espousing equality and social justice?