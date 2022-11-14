As Netanyahu Seeks to Skirt Justice, His Messianic Partners Get Busy

After Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin’s murder in 1995, a leading disciple of Rabbi Kook-style messianism, Rabbi Shlomo Aviner, wrote, “The murderer derived justification and legitimization from the atmosphere in which phrases like ‘Rabin is a traitor/informer/persecutor/murderer/rabble’ kept being heard. Is it any wonder that he wanted to murder him? Serious people were coming to me and asking: Do the religious laws governing persecutors and murderers apply to Rabin?”

Aviner, then the rabbi of the West Bank settlement of Beit El and the head of the Ateret Cohanim yeshiva, also issued a warning a year and a half before the murder. Aviner wrote that words like “rabble” and “various other types of incitement to hatred like ‘persecutor,’ ‘informer’ or ‘fighting with guns for Judea and Samaria’ – which have become daily fare – are signs of despair over Israeli unity.”

The essay bore the lovely title of “The prime minister isn’t rabble.” Needless to say, in the Bible the “rabble” consisted of enemy Amalekites who were merely posing as Jews.

And now, the person seeking to be the next defense minister, Bezalel Smotrich, is someone who was once arrested by the Shin Bet security service. And the agency’s deputy director, Yitzhak Ilan, who investigated the case, concluded that Smotrich was a Jewish terrorist who wanted to blow up a car on the Ayalon Highway. This candidate is trying to turn the world upside down. He’s trying to create the false impression that one far-right activist, who cooperated very partially with the Shin Bet, is to blame, along with the Shin Bet itself, which he claims pushed the murderer to commit the crime.

This is like accusing the senior Egyptian official who cooperated partially with Israel of pushing us into the Yom Kippur War in 1973 – he and the Mossad together. And it’s happening when those thousands of people who roared in ecstasy “death to Rabin” and “with blood and fire we’ll get rid of Rabin” have been dropped as a topic in the public debate.

The truth is, the ground had been well prepared for Aviner’s accurate description of what led to Rabin’s murder. The leading proponent of the Kook-inspired messianism that swallowed up most of the religious-Zionist movement and is now threatening to swallow Israel’s government was Rabbi Zvi Yehuda Kook, the son of Rabbi Abraham Isaac Kook. The younger Kook said as far back as the 1970s, “Someone asked me if I want to start a civil war. I won’t get into terminology and won’t start debating what to call such a thing, but this is the fact: It won’t happen without a war! ... For Judea and Samaria, for the Golan Heights, it won’t happen without a war!”

Four days after Rabin’s murder, at a soul-searching conference in Jerusalem, Rabbi Yoel Bin Nun said that all of us know which rabbi was the main source of the religious rulings that Rabin was a persecutor and an informer – rulings that effectively constituted orders to kill. Bin Nun pointed at Rabbi Dov Lior.

Lior is well known to the man now seeking to become defense minister. That man’s father, Rabbi Chaim Smotrich, served for years as Lior’s right-hand man and headed a yeshiva that followed Lior’s teachings. Lior also served for years as head of the Council of Rabbis in Judea and Samaria, and he's revered in Bezalel Smotrich’s Religious Zionism party. On the night of the election, the Religious Zionism alliance's other big name, Itamar Ben-Gvir, gave Lior – his own rabbi and his party’s – a place of honor on the dais and lauded him.

But Rabin’s murder and the rulings that he was a persecutor and an informer aren’t the only times Lior’s name has been linked to Jewish terrorists. After his student, Dr. Baruch Goldstein, murdered 29 Muslim worshippers at Hebron's Tomb of the Patriarchs in 1994, Lior said, “He’s a greater martyr than all the martyrs of the Holocaust.” The head of operations for the Jewish terrorists known as the Jewish Underground – a convicted murderer, Menachem Livni – testified that the person who was constantly urging him to blow up five buses full of Palestinians in the early '80s was Lior.

Due to political pressure, Lior was never properly investigated, even though he was connected, along with Rabbi Yitzchak Ginsburgh, to the books “Baruch the Man” (which praised Baruch Goldstein) and “The King’s Torah,” a discussion of religious laws on killing non-Jews. And this rabbi, who praises Jewish terrorists, is the rabbi of the second largest party in the incoming government. Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu once said of him, “He’s the elite elite unit leading the Jewish people.”

His colleagues in the Jewish terrorist organization – which also planned to blow up the Dome of the Rock to trigger a redemptive war of Armageddon – have also advanced nicely. One convicted Jewish Underground member is now an important newspaper editor.

Yet people are claiming that “the Arabs embrace terrorists” when the son of that newspaper editor, a senior journalist himself, specializes in making such accusations against the Arab community. And all this comes as the man who warned about this rabbinic murderousness, Rabbi Bin Nun, has been forced to flee the settlement of Ofra, surrounded by bodyguards, while members of the Jewish terrorist organization living in Ofra have remained as honored members of the community.

A moment before criminal defendant Netanyahu appoints Smotrich and Ben-Gvir as senior members of his cabinet, a moment before the upside-down world where someone convicted of eight crimes, including incitement to racism and supporting a terror group, is appointed the minister in charge of the police, Netanyahu would be wise to remember this: He may consider them his donkeys helping him evade justice, but they consider him the donkey on which the Messiah is riding to bring the redemption.

And even more importantly, he should remember that the general public – the donkeys who are paying for this entire farce – will eventually reach the point where even the donkeys have had enough.