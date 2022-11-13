Israel’s Five Candidates for Finance Minister Are Horrid

Finance minister is one of the three top cabinet posts, so it’s no surprise that a battle is raging over it. The treasury chief influences every walk of life and has enormous power. Every minister and Knesset member needs something from the finance minister, and so does every economic organization around the country.

But it’s also a difficult job entailing long hours and a huge number of decisions. To succeed, you have to be a strong person who isn’t afraid of unions or tycoons and can stand up to the prime minister. You also need a clear worldview espousing a free economy, a restrained budget and a raft of reforms.

Five people are currently running for the job – Yisrael Katz, Nir Barkat, Eli Cohen, Arye Dery and Bezalel Smotrich. The first one is Katz, or Herod; he has actually compared himself to Herod the Great, known for his massive building projects.

Herod wants the job badly, but Benjamin Netanyahu can’t stand him. He appointed Katz finance minister in 2019 only because Katz wielded great power in the Likud Central Committee and could have made trouble for Netanyahu in the party. Katz is now twisting Bibi’s arm again.

Katz wants the job so he can correct the bad impression he made during his previous term. But why give a second chance to someone who failed so blatantly the first time? After all, Herod is the only finance minister in history who never submitted a budget or implemented a reform. He threw money to the winds and ended his term with an enormous budget deficit, high debt, sky-high unemployment and a contracting economy. He doesn’t deserve another term.

Barkat is also unsuitable. When he was mayor of Jerusalem, he worsened the city’s economy. He claims, irresponsibly, that we have to increase spending and expand the deficit. He also assails treasury officials at every opportunity and says he’ll replace them with people he trusts. That alone is enough to disqualify him.

Eli Cohen is also unsuitable. He’s a man with no spine who, since he returned to Likud from the now-defunct Kulanu party, has become Netanyahu’s obedient slave. He echoes every word the king says, not deviating by a quarter of an inch. No budget was submitted? That’s fine. There’s a giant deficit? Also fine. He won’t keep the budget under control or implement reforms, because Bibi wants quiet. We don’t need a mouthpiece in this job.

As for Dery’s candidacy, it’s astounding. It’s simply irrational. Dery is a populist. He wants people to love him, so he’s always busy obtaining more government funding, grants and allowances for his ultra-Orthodox voters. How will he suddenly switch sides and become the stingy treasurer? After all, it’s the finance minister’s job to cut, reduce, postpone and refuse. And Dery doesn’t want to do that, so his candidacy is just a maneuver to raise his market value in the coalition talks.

Smotrich is the exception among the five. From an economic standpoint, he would be suitable. He advocates a free economy, competition, lower customs duties, canceled tax exemptions, privatization and deregulation. He wants to slim down the fat public sector and limit the right to strike in essential services. It’s no accident that the head of the Histadrut labor federation, Arnon Bar-David, sees him as a red flag.

The problem is that he’s a racist who wants to turn Israel's democracy into a state governed by Jewish law. He’s a fatal combination of religious messianism and nationalism, a disciple of Jewish race theory and a serial denier of the principles of science. “The theory of evolution is passé,” he once said. “It’s delusional to think we came from monkeys.”

He wants to build the Third Temple on the Temple Mount at the expense of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, which would lead to a war of Armageddon with the entire Muslim world. It’s impossible to let a pyromaniac be finance minister. We want to live.

In short, all five candidates are unsuitable. But that’s not surprising. This entire government is one big disaster.