Yes, the Left Must Join Netanyahu’s New Government

The secular liberal camp has the right to despair. A majority of Israeli voters chose Benjamin Netanyahu to be the next prime minister, even though he's on trial for bribery, fraud and breach of trust. Meanwhile, much of the ultra-Orthodox parties’ constituency makes a trifling contribution to the labor market and the country’s security.

With them is the Religious Zionism alliance, which espouses a Judaism lacking tolerance for the Other, notably the LGBTQ community. It contains people who see population transfer as a legitimate solution to the Palestinian issue, and a Kahanist faction whose leader was once a target of the Shin Bet security service and was convicted for incitement to racism and support for a terror group. So Israel’s future looks bleak when it comes to human rights, the rule of law and the courts.

In such a situation, we have to admit in all honesty: We lost. It’s also possible that Yair Lapid is the last prime minister – at least for the foreseeable future – from the center-left. Demography is against us, and this isn’t about to change.

I, for example, am the father of two daughters. My friend Avishai, who voted for the ultra-Orthodox Shas party, already has seven children. The math is clear: All the talk about a “technical loss” – because only a few thousand votes separated the blocs – is a ploy so as not to face reality.

The Zionist left – certainly not the center – lacks links to many of the Arab legislators who make up the anti-Netanyahu bloc. Meanwhile, Balad, which didn't make it into the Knesset, is a party that flirts with support for terrorism. That party once had a chairman who fled the country when he was suspected of spying for Hezbollah, and a lawmaker convicted of smuggling cellphones to Palestinian prisoners.

Members of the Hadash-Ta’al alliance meet with the families of convicted terrorists as if this were normal, and Hadash’s Aida Touma-Sliman called the members of the Lion’s Den terrorist group martyrs. The Zionist center-left has no chance to form a government in the foreseeable future. The truth is, we reached power only because of a political deal by Naftali Bennett, whose government tottered on the brink from the start.

In the current situation, the danger of Itamar Ben-Gvir becoming public security minister – responsible for the police – is closer than ever. One consequence would be the change of the status quo on the Temple Mount, which would certainly trigger a violent escalation. It's also quite possible that LGBTQ people will become second-class citizens, with gay men’s blood donations no longer accepted. On top of all this is the sword hanging over the Supreme Court and the attorney general.

In this situation, we don’t have the privilege of standing to the side and hoping the government will fall. In the current situation, the most moderate person in the government set to take power is Netanyahu.

He may be on trial on suspicion of serious crimes and thus isn’t suitable to lead the country, but the public elected him and the situation isn’t normal anymore. So it’s best not to rely on the assumption that the right never keeps its promises. We might be proved wrong – and by then it will be too late.

The obvious conclusion is almost unavoidable: If we truly want to prevent Israel from becoming a democracy subordinate to Jewish law, Ben-Gvir and Rabbi Dov Lior, we have to join the government that's being formed. Yes, despite Netanyahu’s trial.

Preserving the future of the country and democracy is more important than any person or trial. The important thing now isn’t to ensure that the trial drags on for a few more years, with Netanyahu occasionally coming to the courtroom. The important thing is the country’s future.

Let’s consider the following scenario. Two years from now Public Security Minister Ben-Gvir sends the army to Lod and the Temple Mount to deal with riots, with dozens killed. The Pride march in Jerusalem is canceled at the behest of the city's ultra-Orthodox residents, and the police announce that the minister hasn't approved the forces that would allow the Tel Aviv Pride parade.

Also, the override clause passes in the Knesset on the back of 61 of the Knesset’s 120 members, and the new attorney general withdraws the indictment against Netanyahu. On the way, the budgets for higher education are reduced in favor of increased allowances for yeshivas and married yeshiva students, and the abortion issue is on the agenda. Finally, laws designed to undermine the media are passed one after another.

What will we shout then? That you don’t join a government with someone under indictment?

We can’t stand on the sidelines when the fortress might collapse. Purism is a surefire recipe for inaction. We’re in a minority. We have to bite our lips so that Netanyahu can rule without being dependent on the successors of Meir Kahane.

I write this with a heavy heart. Clearly if my suggestion isn’t followed we will do everything we can to fight the government from the outside. But in the current situation there is no escaping a thorough examination of the option I’m proposing, with all its implications. It’s not a question of surrendering, it’s realizing that the situation forces us to deviate from our principles and meet Netanyahu halfway, a moment before everything we believe in is erased.