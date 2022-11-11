The Bibi-ists and Fundamentalists Got What They Wanted

The right managed to unite before the election in order to return to power, and immediately afterward separated again into all the colors of the fundamentalist rainbow. These are the party heads with whom Benjamin Netanyahu is conducting coalition negotiations: Itamar Ben-Gvir, Bezalel Smotrich, Avi Maoz, Yitzchak Goldknopf, Moshe Gafni, Arye Dery.

Six Haredi/Haredi Zionist men. Supporters of the occupation and settlement enterprise, of religious coercion, of the supremacy of the Jewish nation and the Jewish male and the exclusion of women and gay people. Three didn’t served in the army, a fourth made do with abbreviated service, a fifth served in the Military Rabbinate. Two have criminal convictions, a third spent time under house arrest. Two played an active role in inciting Yitzhak’s Rabin’s murder, one blamed the Shin Bet security service this week for the death. They represent 32 Knesset members-elect, the same number as Likud. This is the true image of defeat of the liberal-democratic camp, the reason for the stunned, despondent gaze in its members’ eyes.

In a Pavlovian response, the losing side launches a lively debate on joining Netanyahu’s government in order to “save the state.” Positions are staked out, there are currents and undercurrents: to join instead of Ben-Gvir, to join as a counterweight to Ben-Gvir, to try for a plea bargain, to hold a “dialogue” on the destruction of the justice system. It’s pathetic. Who asked for your opinion, who asked you to save anything? How quick you are to betray all you fought for.

There’s just one thing to say to the fundamentalist right led by the criminal defendant: Go ahead. You won, you were right, anyone-but-Bibi is finished. You have a government, it’s yours. Manage the occupation and the conflict. Take responsibility for the security situation and the bloodshed that will ensue. Restore governability. Address the high cost of living, the housing crisis, the economic situation. Bear the consequences, you and your voters. That’s what democratic rule means.

These remarks should be said not with defiance, but rather soberly and with clarity of mind. The chatter about emigration and foreign passports also doesn’t make sense. Emigration is a legitimate decision for an individual to make, but the issue is complex. In any event it is not an option for most people, it requires time and preparation and it is not an ideology. There is almost no doubt that the way things are going, and in the absence of a confederation or autonomy model, Israel will slowly be drained of its secular and liberal inhabitants. They and their children will not agree to maintain and serve and fund and subsidize the rule of Haredi-settler fundamentalism forever. But it will take a generation or two.

The center-left is allowed to grieve, to gather and to take stock. It’s a disaster. It’s not a shame to be sad, as Arik Einstein used to sing. The election made it clear that this is a minority; but a large, productive one that has accomplished a great deal and that loves Israel. This is precisely the awareness that makes it possible to reexamine values, goals, vital struggles and red lines, and then reorganization on a political and partisan level, in full partnership with the very many supporters of peace and coexistence in the Arab community.

For a start, it’s recommended to stop apologizing, being ashamed, wallowing in guilt and progressive insanity that is out of control. This camp is attacked to a literally comic degree. The right says it is devoid of ideology, not Jewish, not Zionist, bleeding-heart, Arab-lover, socialist. The left says it’s too Jewish, too Zionist, arrogant, hypocritical, racist, capitalist. Everything is its fault: the Nakba and the division of the land, the Oslo Accords and the occupation, the settlements and the boycott of the settlements, the withdrawal from the Gaza Strip and the failure of the 2000 Camp David summit, discrimination and tracking in schools, the October riots and the abduction of the Yemenite babies.

This is an opportunity to tell the Bibi-ists and fundamentalists on the right, as well as their purist collaborators and shahid-praisers: There you go. You got what you wanted. Take it from here. See you next time.