LGBTQ Rightward Shift Isn’t New

In the days before the election, when the polls correctly forecast success for Religious Zionism, Meretz’s Nitzan Horowitz warned that a Netanyahu-Ben Gvir government would cancel hard-won LGBTQ rights.

“They’re benighted homophobes!” he cried. “Really?” interviewer Ayala Hasson pressed him. “Look at Amir Ohana” – the openly gay former justice minister – “how much love he gets in the conservative, traditional Likud.”

This is the face of the LGBTQ community today, a fact that isn’t always easy to accept in the sea of identities that is Israeli society. Anyone can see that the community long ago shifted rightward, with the rest of the country. Those who bothered to find out knew that even in the days of Shulamit Aloni and Yael Dayan, the hearts of many LGBTQ people were with the right, particularly Likud.

More recently, many in the community voted for Naftali Bennett and Ayelet Shaked, and now – hold on to your hats – for Bezalel Smotrich. Their political opinions exist apart from their LGBTQ identity, apart and in peace. Religious Zionism has more than a few LGBTQ couples, even in the settlements. They even have their own organization, Havruta, and a line of parties.

It’s not always easy. There is still gossip, the anti-Arab and anti-gay Lehava organization and the homophobic Noam party. People tear their hearts in two – they believe in LGBTQ rights but also in the political right, and yes, in Benjamin Netanyahu. Tribal voting in Israel doesn’t stop with the younger generations, like Ohana’s.

Right-wing voters have children. Most vote as they do, just as with the opposing camp. Those who didn’t want Netanyahu had few options at the ballot box. And still, many in the community voted Likud. By the way, there wasn’t exactly a majority of supporters of LGBTQ rights in the “government of change” either.

It’s no coincidence that after the election Netanyahu announced that the status quo on LGBTQ rights would remain. The fiery protests against Jerusalem Pride in 2015, culminating in the murder of Shira Banki, were halted by the rabbis not because they became liberals but because their children began asking questions about sex and gender.

So the Haredim aren’t likely to challenge Netanyahu – not even Otzma Yehudit MK-elect Yitzhak Wasserlauf, who is projected to join the cabinet.

The Labor Party and Meretz will retain their historical rights. Many of their voters, LGBTQ or not, voted for Yesh Atid. Claims that Yair Lapid “drank their votes” by persuading them to support the bloc’s largest party is an insult to voters’ intelligence, whatever their community.

And speaking of the community, remember that Lapid was the first prime minister to attend an LGBTQ event, and that he made Yesh Atid MK, an out gay man, his deputy foreign minister.

The LGBTQ community has come a long way. Many good people helped it get here. Much is left to do, especially regarding education, “conversion therapy,” the recognition of couples, social benefits and the greatest right, parenthood.

But we’re also democrats, and that means respecting the voters’ decision. My father used to say that the beauty of democracy is that you can also talk nonsense. It’s time to stop getting stressed by people like Rabbi Zvi Thau, Noam leader Avi Maoz, Otzma Yehudit’s Benzi Gopstein and United Torah Judaism’s Yitzchak Goldknopf.

They oppose secularism in all its forms and have banned a raft of things they consider an abomination. Not everybody who yells deserves to be listened to, much less answered.

On the other hand, maybe the election results will make the secular community get the message – not everybody easily accepts the same-sex world. Ask, show an interest. This is an opportunity to better understand a large community of parents and relatives of completely secular gays and lesbians who are also having a hard time.

Try to understand them. Many people grew up and live with values that can’t be changed in a day. In general, everyone who is out and free should remember that we were all once in the closet. We all faced acceptance processes that weren’t always easy.

Instead of fulminating against those you’ve always seen as enemies of the community, try to accept that it’s cold out there, even in the most enlightened countries of the world. Even in a city like Los Angeles, where I wrote this, not everyone is gay-friendly, and it’s not just because of thongs at parades. Think where the LGBTQ community was 40 or 50 years ago, and where it is now. I’m optimistic, actually.