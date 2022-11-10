Hundreds of Thousands of Israelis Are Denied Representation

1. The results of the recent election derive from developments in Israeli society that have been analyzed every which way since November 1. But the global context that exists in the background cannot be ignored either: All the Western democracies are undergoing crises and facing difficult challenges, and we are part of these processes.

Western democracies are experiencing a breakdown of the traditional political parties, in one form or another, and a rise of populist right-wing parties and leaders characterized by a crude nationalism verging on xenophobia and racism. We have seen it in the United States (Donald Trump) and Britain (Boris Johnson and Brexit); in France in a slightly different form (Emmanuel Macron, who shattered the traditional parties) and now in Italy (with the rise of Giorgia Meloni and her party, which has neofascist roots).

Even the Scandinavian countries, which for generations were a beacon of generous social democracy, are currently dominated by parties with a nationalist and xenophobic character – In Sweden, the ruling party is allied with a party that has a neo-Nazi past.

The reasons for these processes differ from country to country, but they have certain aspects in common: The political ossification of the traditional parties that failed to adapt themselves to changing conditions, mass waves of immigration from the Third World, the impact of round-the-clock media and social media. As an inseparable part of the rest of the world, we are currently in (very bad) “good company.”

Due to the high electoral threshold, 300,000 Israelis were left without Knesset representation. It’s not a matter of right or left. The electoral threshold must be lowered.

2. In Israel, these processes were intensified by the Israeli-Arab conflict, and herein also lies a paradox: In recent years, recognition of Israel by Arab countries has expanded to a notable extent, and the Abraham Accords opened doors throughout the Middle East to Israel as a state and to Israelis. One might have thought that this would reduce the hostility between Israel and the Palestinians, but precisely the opposite occurred.

This positive opening in the wider Arab world led Israelis and Palestinians to focus on the core of the conflict – its Palestinian aspect on either side of the Green Line – and to much more violent interaction in the area between the Jordan River and the sea. And, it must be acknowledged, it also caused a deepening of hatred for Arabs among a portion of the Jewish public.

This occurred in tandem with increasing radicalization – in part of a religious Muslim nature – among the Palestinian public and the intensification of the religious aspect of the conflict among the two peoples who share this land. The worsening friction on the Temple Mount is a reflection of the radicalization of this process.

3. The election outcome was decided by the high electoral threshold. Full disclosure: When Avigdor Lieberman proposed raising the threshold to 3.25 percent, I opposed it, believing it would be a serious infringement on democracy and representation. Together with a number of colleagues from academia, from right and left, I appeared before Knesset committees at the time, but we were unable to prevent this move from going ahead.

Bear in mind that the electoral threshold was originally set at 1 percent when the number of eligible voters was only 1 million, the intention being to avoid having a multitude of ephemeral parties or parties that were essentially ego trips created by fringe personalities. Preventing a candidate slate that received fewer than 10,000 votes from entering the Knesset seemed logical and fair.

Today, the situation is different: Because of the high electoral threshold combined with population growth, hundreds of thousands of voters – 150,000 Meretz voters and 138,000 Balad voters – were denied representation in the Knesset. These are not negligible numbers, and they represent significant parts of the public. (In an earlier election, voters for Naftali Bennett and Ayelet Shaked’s Yamina party were similarly impacted).

This is not a matter of left or right. This is something that touches on the heart of democracy and also means a significant slice of the Arab public is being deprived of representation – a particularly sensitive issue that could possibly push some individuals to break the law.

This is a serious flaw in the electoral system that all of the parties in the next Knesset must unite to correct: The goal must be a lower electoral threshold and a rise above party considerations that harm everyone and our democracy. This is of the utmost urgency – hundreds of thousands of citizens cannot be left without Knesset representation.