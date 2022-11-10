‘Fully Right-wing’ My Eye

Benjamin Netanyahu’s proposal to the heads of the parties in his prospective governing coalition – that they quickly form a government after agreeing on the allocation of jobs and portfolios, without signing coalition agreements on any other issue – is additional proof of his lack of ideological commitment to his natural political partners.

The election gave Netanyahu enough political power to a form a “fully right-wing government.” If he really wanted to, he shouldn’t have any trouble reaching agreements on fully right-wing coalition guidelines – passing legislation to enable 61 of the Knesset’s 120 members to override High Court of Justice rulings, annexing Area C of the West Bank, instituting a death penalty for terrorists, jailing or forcibly deporting migrants, conditioning Knesset membership on an oath of loyalty to the Jewish state, canceling the clause in the Law of Return that allows anyone with one Jewish grandparent to immigrate, closing businesses on Shabbat, exempting the ultra-Orthodox from army service or studying the core curriculum. Have I forgotten anything?

But has Netanyahu rushed to sign? Far from it. He demonstratively proposed that the government be formed on the basis of very vague guidelines. To those of his partners hesitant to sign an ideological blank check, he said that if their specific demands weren’t satisfied later on, they would have the option of voting against the budget and thereby voting no-confidence in the government. In other words, sign now, bring the government down later.

Netanyahu wants to regain power, that’s clear. But his behavior shows that he views the Netanyahu bloc as the victor in this election, and his message to his partners is equally clear – it’s my way or the highway to another election. It seems as if in his view, there’s almost no difference between those two options.

He’d be happy to have a stable government that would do whatever he tells it for the next four years, but if it falls, it’s no big deal. After all, the moment he forms a new government, even if it falls the next day, he has guaranteed that he can stay on as caretaker prime minister, allowing him to rule “temporarily” forever, from one election to the next, living off the interest of the tie between the blocs.

His partners on the right understand this. They know that they have leverage over him only as long as Yair Lapid remains the caretaker prime minister. They know that if there’s any chance of getting anything from Netanyahu, it’s now or never. Because once the new government is sworn in, what will they be able to do to him? Topple the government?

And indeed, Degel Hatorah chairman Moshe Gafni make it clear in private conversations this week that without a law allowing 61 MKs to override the court, he won’t join the government. Religious Zionism chairman Bezalel Smotrich also made noises about resistance.

But on Thursday, sources in Likud said a compromise was emerging under which the coalition agreements would include a commitment to an override law, but without specifying how big a Knesset majority it would need. In short, it seems as if the ultra-Orthodox parties and Religious Zionism also prioritize power, and the government funding it entails, over sweeping ideology.

The truth is that for a country as complex as Israel – which is divided vertically along national lines and horizontally along ethnic ones; horizontally as well; which has ultra-Orthodox and Arab minorities and an occupation that impedes its movements like a spinal injury – nothing can match a caretaker government, which ties the prime minister’s hands and restricts him to dealing with essential issues only. And that’s certainly true for a leader like Netanyahu, who believes that conditions, and the Palestinians, aren’t yet ripe for solving the conflict (which means dividing the land).

Regardless of whether we end up with a right-wing, Netanyahu-led government that will refrain from carrying out the far right’s policies in order to stay in power, or the government falls and we end up with a caretaker government headed by Netanyahu, what’s emerging here is another variation on the same old theme. This government will be much like the outgoing “government of change,” but sporting the Netanyahu bloc’s political colors, tones and gestures.

His bloc is likewise unable to effect significant change in any direction. Because the bottom line is that the Netanyahu bloc doesn’t know how to solve Israel’s problems any better than the “change” bloc did. The truth is that everyone here is lost.