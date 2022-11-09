No, Zionist DNA Does Not Explain Ben-Gvir

One of the plotlines in “Altneuland,” the utopian novel by Theodor Herzl, was the election campaign between David Litwak and Rabbi Geyer. Geyer wanted to lead the “old-new land” toward Jewish law and disenfranchise its Arab citizens. Geyer seems to represent for Herzl what the Smotrich-Ben-Gvir camp represents for us, and it appears Herzl foresaw that Jewish-Arab relations would be at the center of Zionist politics.

He may have had a vision of harmony, but Herzl knew there would be Jewish settlers who would see the Arabs as the Europeans saw and treated Jews. Herzl wanted for the Geyer among us to lose, and instead, he won, and there are some who fear – and I'm one of them – that his victory is final.

How did we get from Herzl to Itamar Ben-Gvir? Tamar Kaplansky has the answer. It “is part of the DNA of this place,” she wrote immediately after the exit poll results were released. I appreciate Kaplansky's attempt to rise above an analysis of the center-left's election tactics – which were, in hindsight, a complete failure – and find the structural causes for the election results.

Open gallery view An edition of Theodor Herzl's 'Altneuland.'

The reason for the right’s stunning rise is, of course, Zionism. Kaplansky argues that racism is built in to Zionism, and it will always raise its head and push the Zionists toward Geyer/Ben-Gvir. According to her approach, the Zionist left failed because no left can be Zionist.

There is nothing new about Kaplansky’s criticism, which today is almost hegemonic in intellectual circles in Israel and worldwide. It's not just leftists who see an ideologically racist core to Zionism and believe that its natural conclusion is the apparent Netanyahu-Ben-Gvir coalition. Right-wing intellectuals also see the left-wing parties as “post-Zionist” for not advocating for a Jewish state that privileges Jewish citizens and encompasses the entire Land of Israel.

If this is true, then the Zionist idea operates almost like a brain parasite, and until we rid ourselves of it, we will not reach an equal and just society in terms of class, ethnicity and gender. It's so simple that it's tempting to think that this is true, but history just doesn’t work that way.

During the passage from Herzl to Ben-Gvir, the world has changed. The Zionist movement has faced events that, had they not occurred, these racist impulses probably wouldn't have been able to flourish within it. But if we accept Kaplansky’s explanation, then history is unimportant. The fall of the Ottoman Empire? An asterisk. The trauma of the Holocaust? A footnote. The UN partition plan? A hiccup. The Six-Day War? A pothole.

Open gallery view The front page of Haaretz reporting on the adoption of the United Nations Partition Plan for Palestine, in 1947. Credit: Reproduction

Kaplansky would have us believe that all of these are insignificant compared to the rigidity of Zionist ideology. Even more grave is that Kaplansky’s view of Zionism as the product of a debate between self-aware and repressed racist Jews erases the historical agency of the nation that Ben-Gvir believes doesn't exist: the Palestinians. How megalomaniacal is it to think that we, the Jews, created an ideology that is unaffected by the responses of the same people that Zionism dispossessed?

Zionism might have something of an essence that's hard to ignore. At the very least, it unites those who still strive for Jews to feel at home here in Eretz Israel/Palestine – for there to be one place in the world where they cannot tell a Jew: “You aren’t from here. You don’t belong here.” Though I assume she doesn't identify as a Zionist, I imagine that Kaplansky shares this vision, which shouldn't contradict equality with the Palestinians. As a matter of fact, Zionists’ earliest visions, such as “Altneuland,” stressed Jewish-Arab equality.

Nevertheless, even those early and egalitarian versions of Zionism stipulated that Jews, a small minority of the population, were entitled to at least some patrimony over the land. In other words, Zionism offered to the Palestinians, at best, a divvying up of their land with recent newcomers. Ze’ev Jabotinsky was the first to ask directly: What native people would give up half of their homeland?

In that case, it's not a biological but rather a circumstantial reason behind the death of the utopian Zionist dreams of the equal division of sovereignty between the two peoples in the land. The Palestinian Arabs weren't willing to accept the Jews who had just arrived from other lands as partners, and certainly not as proprietors. The Palestinians' perfectly reasonable unwillingness to grant the Jews collective rights, along with ever-deteriorating circumstances in Europe, is what diverted the Zionists to look for sole ownership over the land, and if not all of it, then at least part of it.

Open gallery view Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin, left, U.S. president Bill Clinton and President of the Palestinian National Authority Yasser Arafat are seen after signing the Oslo Accords at the White House, in 1993. Credit: AP

I can already hear the critics' keyboards clacking with responses saying that I'm “victim-blaming,” but there is no blame here. Who can judge the response of any indigenous population, ordered first by the British Empire and then by the United Nations, to share their land with people who had just arrived from foreign countries?

If Ben-Gvir really is the fulfillment of Zionism, then Kaplansky is, in practice, sentencing the Palestinians to an all-out war against Zionism until it's destroyed. The Palestinians themselves have shown that they don't want such a fate. During the first intifada, they succeeded, for the first time in history, in forcing the Zionist movement to moderate. This intifada wasn't nonviolent, but its populist methods and, more importantly, limited demands for the end of the occupation, didn't allow Israel to delude itself or the world into thinking that it was facing an existential threat.

When the Oslo Accords took effect with the exchange of letters between Yasser Arafat and Yitzhak Rabin, the Palestinian national movement explicitly recognized Israel's right to exist within the 1967 borders and, in doing so, reconciled itself to Zionism. Kaplansky would advise the Palestinians never to give an inch to Zionists.

If one would take Kaplansky’s approach to history, the crash and burn of the Oslo process in 2000 could only be due to the inherent racism of Zionism and Zionists. But this claim makes about as much sense as the notion that the Oslo Accords failed because the lessons of the Treaty of Hudaybiyyah, which Mohammed made and violated, are burned into the Palestinian DNA.

Oslo failed because of a complex convergence of circumstances, miscalculations and insensitivity to the political constraints of the other side. Israel, the much stronger side, backed by the world’s only superpower, made horrible mistakes and demonstrated brutality and blindness to the suffering they are still causing the Palestinians living under the boot of the Israeli occupation.

There was, in turn, a Palestinian response to all of this, but it was strikingly different from the first intifada and proved to be disastrous from a historical perspective, as many Palestinians admit. The much more militant and deadly second intifada was partly what devastated the Zionist left and paved the way for Ben-Gvir.

Where do we go from here? I don’t know, but it’s hard for me to see how it will help to embrace the distorted historical narrative that Ben-Gvir is the one who embodies the “true” meaning of Zionism.

Arnon Degani is a postdoctoral fellow at the Avraham Harman Research Center for Contemporary Jewry. He is the author and host of the narrative Oslo Podcast about the peace process from the Molad Institute.