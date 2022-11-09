What Is the Point of Apologizing for the Holocaust?

After laying a wreath of white flowers at the foot of the great stone Monument to the Ghetto Heroes in Warsaw, German Chancellor Willy Brandt fell to his knees. December 7, 1970, was a cold, grey day in the Polish capital, and resting on the wet steps of the monument, Brandt bowed his head slightly, staring straight ahead in quiet contemplation.

Though the chancellor was in Warsaw to sign a treaty nullifying the postwar border dispute between Germany and Poland, neither the accompanying press nor the other members of the German-Polish delegation had expected such a dramatic gesture of repentance, contrition and reconciliation.

Footage of what has become known as the “Warschauer Kniefall,” the Warsaw Genuflection, opens a video art installation currently on show at the Jewish Museum Vienna. “Apologies,” the work of Taiwanese-American filmmaker and artist James T. Hong, is a 90-minute compilation of world leaders apologizing for crimes ordered or sanctioned by the states they lead. The string of unbroken apologies – some delivered genuinely, some more forced – has a deadening effect, one which causes the viewer to call into question the value of such apologies in and of themselves.

What’s in an apology, it asks, and who are these apologies really for?

This November 9 marks 84 years since Kristallnacht, the nationwide pogrom that saw German and Austrian synagogues burnt to the ground, Jewish businesses ransacked and tens of thousands of Jewish men rounded up and deported to concentration camps. The “November pogrom,” as it is also known, was in many ways the prelude to the Holocaust.

In the days and weeks that followed, Nazi persecution of German Jewry intensified. Jews were prohibited from selling goods and services, banned from sporting and recreational events and had their drivers’ licenses revoked. On January 30, 1939, Adolf Hitler warned in a Berlin speech that the outcome of any European war would be “the annihilation of the Jewish race in Europe.”

In the decades following World War II, and in particular since the end of the Cold War, world leaders have sought to apologize for their nations’ roles in the Holocaust. In 1995, Jacques Chirac became the first French president to acknowledge his country’s collaboration in the Holocaust. “The criminal folly of the occupiers was seconded by the French, by the French state,” he said. Then-Danish Prime Minister Anders Fogh Rasmussen formally apologized in 2005 for “the active cooperation of the Danish authorities” during his country’s occupation.

Open gallery view French President Jacques Chirac views pictures of Jews sent to Nazi death camps from France as he inaugurates Paris' new memorial to the Holocaust Credit: REUTERS

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte recognized the same of his country’s authorities in 2020: “In all, we did too little. Not enough protection, not enough help, not enough recognition.” He said, “While the last survivors are still with us, I apologize on behalf of the government for the conduct of the Dutch authorities at that time,” adding that he did so “in the knowledge that there are no words that can capture the enormity and the horror of the Holocaust.”

Some acts of atonement have a profound effect on the recipients. Hong’s “Apologies” captures how then-Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard’s apology for her country’s former policy of forced adoption was a real moment of catharsis for its victims. Yet of course, for the six million, there is no meaningful form of redress. What is done is done.

These apologies, then, are not for the victims per se: neither yesterday’s nor tomorrow’s. The slogan “Never again” – the commitment to substantiate these apologies by acting differently in the future – has largely come to mean: “Never again will Germans be allowed to kill Jews in the Holocaust.”

Open gallery view from “Apologies,” the work of Taiwanese-American filmmaker and artist James T. Hong, Jewish Museum, Vienna. Credit: David Bohmann

As Chirac was formally acknowledging French responsibility for the crimes of the Shoah, a massacre of more than 8,000 Bosniak men and boys was taking place in Srebrenica. Between 1992 and 1995, France was among the powers sitting on its hands as a genocidal war on European soil played out night after night on the news. “If there were camera crews in Auschwitz,” Susan Sontag said in August 1995, “people would have said, ‘Oh, antisemitism is an old story in Europe. It’s really terrible what’s going on, but what can we do about it?’”

Instead, a formal apology says a lot more about the country issuing the mea culpa than its intended recipient. Taking Brandt’s collapse before the Monument to the Ghetto Heroes as a key example, apologies can act as a signal, the beginning of a process of self-transformation.

The Warschauer Kniefall and the Treaty of Warsaw were part of Brandt’s Ostpolitik, a period of rapprochement that led to formalizing relations with a number of eastern European countries which, like Poland, were disfigured and ruined by Nazi occupation. It was also a vital step in Germany’s coming to terms with its Nazi past, one of a number of events in the 1970s that, Tony Judt has written, “combined to place Jews and their sufferings at the head of the German public agenda.”

Open gallery view A projection of where a synagogue, destroyed by the Nazis, once stood in Dortmund, Germany, to mark the anniversary of Kristallnacht Credit: AP

Much the same can be said of apologies in from Austria, a country which long resisted taking responsibility for its role in the Holocaust. The original sin of the Second Republic was the myth that Austria was the “first victim of National Socialism.” This lie lasted for more than four decades, until it was overturned by then-Chancellor Franz Vranitsky in an address to the Austrian parliament in July 1991.

“We acknowledge all the facts of our history and the deeds of all sections of our people, the good as well as the evil,” Vranitsky said. “And just as we take credit for the good, we must also apologize for the evil to survivors and relatives of the dead.”

Though a political and societal debate about Austrian historical responsibility had begun some years prior, around the time of the Waldheim Affair in 1986, there was no turning back after Vranitsky’s address. All that has followed in Austria – the construction of new Holocaust memorials, taking on Israel’s security as a raison d’état, allowing the descendants of victims of National Socialism to reclaim Austrian citizenship – grew out of that apology.

Germany and Austria are different countries today for having admitted their historical guilt and recognized their responsibility for the darkest hours of the twentieth century. An apology cannot amend the past, but it may make room for a franker conversation about it – and that is an essential start.

Liam Hoare is Europe Editor for Moment Magazine. He lives in Vienna where he reports on politics, culture, and Jewish life in Austria and the wider region. Twitter: @lahoare