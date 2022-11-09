To Stop Netanyahu’s Override Clause, Israelis Must Take to the Streets

Benjamin Netanyahu is signaling calm. He wants to lower the flames, he said in his victory speech last week. In background conversations, he describes this as his “legacy term” in office, explaining that he understands exactly how the makeup of the new coalition will be taken in Israel and abroad, and that he knows how to conduct himself under such circumstances. On Friday he issued a statement following conversations “behind closed doors” that the status quo regarding the LGBT community would be maintained and no change was expected regarding the holding of the Pride parades.

It’s tempting to believe in the spirit of reconciliation that has taken hold of him, until you remember that this is a person who turned lying into his key political strategy. The instinct is also to respect the rules of the game and the democratic decision-making process, until one recalls that Netanyahu and his camp never for a moment respected the previous democratic decisions. He refused to agree to participate last year in the ceremony marking the entry of a new prime minister; for the first time since the establishment of the state, he refused to properly hand over the reins to his successor; he did not agree to call Yair Lapid “prime minister”; and he undermined the legitimacy of the outgoing government from the day it assumed office.

Should the newly elected government be given 100 days of grace? One key issue should determine this: what Netanyahu decides about the “override clause,” which would empower the Knesset to overturn a Supreme Court ruling. From all sides of the coalition that’s now taking shape, we hear that this is a deal-breaker, that this is their point of departure “even before the cabinet is sworn in.” That they will only go for the full version – not only to “override” the Supreme Court when it rejects a law that the Knesset has passed, but also possibly “overriding” it in any situation the coalition does not like.

This so-called override clause constitutes an overthrow of the Israeli system, the shuttering of the High Court of Justice, the sealing of the fate of a magnificent institution that for decades has been the sole support for minorities, for the weak. Even right-wing groups ran to it over the disengagement from the Gaza Strip; when they wanted to delegitimize former Supreme Court Justice Menahem Mazuz for accepting the petition by the family of a Palestinian terrorist against demolishing their home, or when they sought to legitimize former Yamina MK Amichai Chikli’s run as an independent candidate.

The override clause would transform Israel from the ground up. Indeed, all the changes the previous Netanyahu government wanted to make will look like a walk in the park compared to such a law. In this sense, the attempt to pass it would be a knockout in terms of everything a democratic Israel is meant to be, even before the new government begins to rule.

The leaders of the coalition that is expected to be created have been dreaming for years about closing down the High Court of Justice. Now they are sure that thanks to the despair and depression on the other side, they will be able to get the clause passed in a lightning move.

If Netanyahu goes for this, we will not have a single minute of grace to spare. Resistance to this legislation by all members of the rather eclectic opposition that has been created could unify these forces. From Balad to New Hope, they understand all too well what kind of country this will be if every intervention by the High Court in regulations affecting the Economy Ministry, for example, or a decision to establish a private prison, can be reversed in two minutes by an automatic majority of the coalition.

Behind closed doors, the leaders of the outgoing government on more than one occasion expressed amazement at the Likud-led opposition. Not at the insults or the lack of participation in Knesset committees, but at its energy, attempts at attrition, the all-nighters in the Knesset. Unfortunately, we can’t anticipate this kind of struggle by the leaders of the incoming opposition. The coalition majority is big and difficult to erase. Moreover, it will be extremely difficult for the new opposition to lead a determined effort. Benny Gantz and Gadi Eisenkot (National Unity) are not built for this kind of fight. Merav Michaeli (Labor), Ayman Odeh (Hadash) and Ahmad Tibi (Ta’al) are not equipped with the leadership skills to lead anything.

But this must not weaken the intensity of the struggle. The override issue is important enough to take to the streets, to use every possible legal means to make clear to the government that it will not pass, that the fight for this will stain its term in office and transform Israel into a country that the world perceives as only semi-democratic.

Yes, the liberal camp is worn out after years of struggle. The philanthropists are in despair, activists Amir Haskel and Ilan Paz have announced they’ve had enough, let someone else wage the battles. We can understand them. If the democratic camp does not produce new leaders who are prepared to fight, however, then we really deserve to have a new Hungary here. All over the world, people are taking to the streets on behalf of things that are dear to them. Sometimes this is happening in places that are much harsher than Israel, with people standing a good chance of being arrested or even killed in the process – and yet they go out.

For the sake of what cause would lovers of democracy in Israel take to the streets, if not to stop this government from killing off the ultimate defender of democracy, the High Court of Justice?