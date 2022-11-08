Why Only One of These Palestinian Victims Became a National Hero

Renowned Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, who was shot to death during an Israeli military raid on the Jenin refugee camp last May, has become a Palestinian national icon. She was a strong and independent Christian woman, a brave journalist who dedicated her life to covering the injustices of the Israeli occupation. The story of her incredible life and tragic death perfectly served the Palestinian national narrative. Therefore, her name has been widely used by Palestinian officials and activists in recent months, and will continue to appear in the Palestinian discourse for years to come.

The same cannot be said of Nizar Banat, another brave Palestinian activist who paid the highest price for his ideals.

Banat was a human rights activist and strong critic of the Palestinian Authority who died in June 2021 after being arrested by the Palestinian security forces. He died in his jail cell in the middle of the night due to internal bleeding. Banat’s death led to protests in West Bank cities against the PA’s corruption and repression of opposition voices, but these were dispersed and soon forgotten.

Banat will never have the same “Palestinian martyr” standing as has been bestowed on Abu Akleh.

Open gallery view Members of the Palestinian Journalists Syndicate during a demonstration to demand justice for slain Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, last July. Credit: MAJDI FATHI/NurPhoto via AFP

The consensus view among Palestinians is that Palestinian heroes are only those who are killed, or assassinated, by the Israeli occupation. A martyr is someone shot to death by the Israel Defense Forces or the Mossad.

But what about Palestinians who fought for freedom and against injustice but were killed by the dominant forces in the Palestinian arena? Their stories don’t serve the national narrative, so they invariably end up erased from it.

Take, for example, the cartoonist Naji al-Ali, who was shot to death in London in August 1987. In Palestinian historiography, he is usually described as the victim of a cruel assassination by the Mossad. At the time, he was one of the most prominent Palestinians in the Arabic media, and his cartoons criticizing the Israeli occupation – as well as Arab regimes in the Middle East – became famous worldwide.

The consensus narrative on the Palestinian side has been that Israel killed him in order to silence his voice. But my own research into his death shows that the leadership of Fatah, including Yasser Arafat himself, could just as likely have been responsible for al-Ali’s death.

Prior to his death, al-Ali said he had received threats from Arafat, who had once publicly declared that if the artist didn’t stop criticizing him in his cartoons, he would “put his fingers in acid.” This was in response to a cartoon that featured Rashida Mahran, who at the time was rumored to be Arafat’s mistress.

According to reports in the Arabic media, there was also a threatening phone call between al-Ali and the legendary Palestinian poet Mahmoud Darwish, who protested over a critical cartoon regarding his support of dialogue with Israeli left-wingers back in the 1980s. According to one publication, Darwish told the cartoonist: “Don’t mess with me.”

There is no “smoking gun” connecting Arafat or Darwish to al-Ali’s murder, but the evidence that he was murdered by the Mossad is also far from conclusive. In the Palestinian national narrative, however, there can only be one acceptable story: as a Palestinian icon, Naji al-Ali was murdered by Israel. In the current Palestinian discourse, there is almost no room for heroes who were not victims of Israeli violence. Also, there is almost no room for Palestinian victimizers – only victims.

Open gallery view Palestinian demonstrators attending an anti-Palestinian Authority protest in Ramallah in August 2021, 40 days after the death of activist Nizar Banat. Credit: MOHAMAD TOROKMAN / REUTERS

The current Palestinian national narrative has no room for events that challenge this one-sided victimhood mentality. Admitting that there are also cases that don’t fit this view would shatter the legitimacy of the narrative itself. As a result, the Palestinian national “iconization” reproduction process – which can only exist in a reality where the main culprit in any Palestinian death is Israel – ignores the fact that we as Palestinians can also be victimizers, not just victims. The threats Naji al-Ali received from Arafat and Darwish will never be part of the Palestinian narrative, and nor will the suspicious death of Nizar Banat.

By no means does any of this absolve Israel of its responsibility for attacking and killing Palestinians, and for all the suffering inflicted by its military occupation. But the Palestinian national discourse must include victimization, not only one-sided victimhood. We as Palestinians must have the courage to admit this, without fear of harming our own narrative.

We as Palestinians should demand justice from Israel for all it has done, and at the same time have the courage to open up our own “Palestinian assassination archive” and have a real debate about justice within our own national discourse.