Resign, or Become Petty Bureaucrats

What should Israel’s Supreme Court justices do if a sweeping law allowing the Knesset to override the court’s decisions is enacted? How could they write their rulings on substantive questions related to human rights, harm to LGBTQ people, the theft of Palestinian lands or women serving in combat units if they know that in the end, the learned legal document they composed, which is supposed to become an inseparable part of the country’s constitutional infrastructure, will end up in the trash?

What guidance will the Supreme Court president give her colleagues? Will she tell them to be cautious about challenging laws passed by the Knesset, even if they undermine minority rights, lead to the harassment of asylum seekers or impose sex-segregated education, just so that Israel’s highest court will continue to exist as an institution, even if it becomes a worthless cardboard figure? Will she be forced from now on to consult the leaders of the incoming governing coalition and the criminal defendant who will lead it for “guidelines” and binding recommendations on how to rule, like “arbiters” in crime syndicates?

If the override law passes, the Supreme Court’s composition will no longer matter, so the Judicial Appointments Committee could also be abolished. Who will care about the differences between the “liberal” and “conservative” approaches, and what importance will ideological disputes and differing visions of the state’s character have, if the final decision about the constitutionality of laws rests in the hands of political militias? In that event, any clown could be a Supreme Court justice.

Justices who respect themselves and the law cannot remain for even a moment in what would become a kangaroo court. Their consent to this mortal injury to the Supreme Court’s standing would be nothing less than collaboration with its transformation into a political institution and would make them full partners in the crime. This is the moment when the justices should blanch in terror when they look in the mirror, abandon the bench and let the ignorant half of the nation appoint justices after its own heart, who will dance to the Knesset’s tune.

The Supreme Court is the one state institution that must not be subject to voters’ dictates. The army, the Shin Bet security service, the Mossad and the police are obliged to serve under any government and obey its orders, even if they believe those orders endanger the state. They can warn, caution, argue and try to persuade, but they have no right to resign their jobs and their mission.

The education system, which has collaborated almost completely in nurturing nationalism, racism, religionization and xenophobia, is also obligated to obey the orders of the minister in charge of it, whose identity is determined by the voters’ decision. Few teachers will resign for ideological reasons. Nobody would expect them to quit if the new education minister drafts a new list of censored books or dictates a lesson plan that glorifies the Jewish race. The half of the population that didn’t vote for the racism and incitement parties will have no choice, even though the education system holds the key to cultural and ideological change, to uprooting this dangerous plague and shaping a different sort of Israeliness. This holds for all government institutions. Their job is to serve and obey, to adapt and implement.

Yet Supreme Court justices, by virtue of their constitutional status, must be independent of the “will of the voter.” They must erect a wall against the anticipated rampage. Their mission is to prevent the tyranny of the majority, even if this majority was achieved through democratic means. But when this wall collapses on their heads, when the override clause is meant to ensure that there will be no difference between a victory for the majority and a tyranny of the majority, and when the Knesset and the cabinet are seeking to apply MK Miri Regev’s immortal dictum about the public broadcasting corporation – “what’s the point of the corporation if we don’t control it?” – to the court as well, the justices have no choice. They must either leave, or turn into petty bureaucrats.