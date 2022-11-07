Fight Fascism, Not Arabs and Leftists

When I wrote “We are not afraid of Ben-Gvir” (Haaretz Hebrew, May 23), it was when the trumpets of the anti-Bibi movement asked the Arabs to stay silent, and even smile in front of the cameras, while Yair Lapid’s bulldozers demolished Arab homes in the Negev. And so I was, and still am, worried by the rise of a fascist party to power, but I made fun of those who wanted to use Itamar Ben-Gvir as a scourge against the Arabs. I believed, and still believe, that in the face of fascism you fight, not go with the flow.

In the meantime, Uri Misgav, in his article “Blame these Israeli politicians for the catastrophe” (November 2), presented the names of those who were, seemingly, responsible for the rise of the fascist right. It would have been appropriate to headline it with a single word: “Wanted.” Two days later, the paper ran a cartoon by Eran Wolkowski in which a hangman is waiting for the leaders of the “change government” and lawmaker Ayman Odeh, who have lined up for the guillotine. It reminded me that Saddam Hussein once held a conference with the leaders of the Baath party. Saddam began calling the names of the people in the hall in Baghdad. Everyone whose name was called was asked to leave the hall – they left and never came back.

Misgav was certainly never a member of the Iraqi Baath party, but after reading his article, which I finished with a dry mouth, the road was paved. And if we are already settling accounts, then please: In spite of all the apocalyptic forecasts, the Arabs came out of it with 10 Knesset seats. That’s the way it was and the way it remained. What do you want, for the Arabs to build the entire anti-fascist wall by themselves? Why aren’t they complaining about Prime Minister Lapid, who a week before the election chose to attack in Nablus? Amir Oren wrote that this decision by Lapid, on the eve of the election, was brave. Yes, when it comes to suicide on the altar of maintaining the occupation, Lapid was very brave.

Open gallery view Prime Minister Yair Lapid sits during a Knesset session, June 2022. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

At the same time, we must remember that at its peak, the anti-Bibi camp (not including the Arabs) had 57 Knesset seats, and after the election it fell to 46. So why are they blaming the Arabs? The end of the government has already been attributed to the Arab lawmakers – Mazen Ghanayim and Ghaida Rinawie Zoabi – and they have forgotten that then-Prime Minister Naftali Bennett was sick and tired of his colleagues in the Yamina party, who drove him crazy.

I’m surprised at commentators who are trying to explain that the two camps are the same size, but because of unwise management of the anti-Bibi camp, Benjamin Netanyahu won. The assumption here is that the sole test is the view toward Netanyahu, not about rule over another people, social injustice and oppression of Arabs: As long as you are against Bibi, you can demolish as many houses as you desire. In this confusion, Ayelet Shaked was counted as being “one of us,” as was Gideon Sa’ar. What type of strange business is this? Now it is definitely possible to count the 12 lawmakers of the National Unity Party in the other camp. This is how the right-wing and extreme-right camp has 76 lawmakers.

Not only democrats are horrified by the situation Israeli society has reached, even Prof. Asa Kasher is horrified – and warns that beyond “the wild, malicious lifestyle that makes the land sacred and imposes its rule with violence over its residents with methods that do not contain justice and do not have mercy and do not have morality, and they have, more than anything, a ritual of idol worship for the land, its people and corrupt leadership.”

Open gallery view Naftali Bennett and Asa Kasher Credit: Olivier Fitoussi/Kobi Gideon, BauBau

This man was never considered to be part of the left wing, but when the fire reaches even him, he refuses to remain silent. Is this not a resounding warning bell? And by the way, his tweet, which I quoted here, was deleted by Facebook’s management as a result of a complaint. In a post he put up later, Kasher wrote: “The apparatuses of the silencing have begun operating.”

We must devote a book like “One Thousand and One Nights” to the way the election campaign was run among the Arabs: Stories with a beginning, but without an end, consecutive chapters on love, disappointments and absurdities. I will try to write about it, and hope you will have enough time to read it.