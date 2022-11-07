A Chronicle of Cholera Foretold

On September 22, 1967, three and a half months after the outbreak of the Six-Day War, an incisive declaration was published in Haaretz. It was later known as the “Matzpen declaration.” (Matzpen was a radical anti-Zionist political party.) It was widely quoted, but for some reason the final sentence was not mentioned. Here it is: “Holding onto the occupied territories will make us a nation of murderers and victims.” (Hebrew: “murderers and those who are being murdered.”) Everything written in the proclamation came true. Including the final sentence.

1968. While still in uniform I went to hear a lecture by Prof. Yeshayahu Leibowitz in Sokolov House. “The monster called Greater Israel will destroy us,” he said. And it really is destroying us. Maybe it has already finished, maybe it is only slowly chewing the last bites.

1969. I ate a steak in Tel Aviv’s Dizengoff Square. At the time there was a kosher steakhouse there, which sold charred slices of meat in pita. While I was still chewing I happened to meet a fellow student from Zeitlin, a religious high school in Tel Aviv. He knew already then that I was a stinking leftist, and informed me with mock formality that we would never leave the territories.

“Nonsense,” I said with total confidence. “Within a year, two years at most, we’re getting out of there.”

“Keep on dreaming,” he replied, “We’ll never leave.” “Are you crazy?” I said, “Do you know anyone who is stupid enough to get stuck there. It will strangle us.” “Wanna bet?” he asked? “Yalla,” I replied, “on what?” “On a steak,” he said. We made a bet. I still owe him a steak.

1975. On November 10 the UN General Assembly decided that Zionism is “a form of racism.” There was an uproar. In those days the Likud movement published something called the “Likud column” in Haaretz. A kind of small paid ad containing a smidgen of propaganda. On November 13 the Likud column wrote as follows: “We see fit to direct our readers’ attention to yesterday’s column by Mr. B. Michael in Haaretz, which is the only Jewish voice at present justifying the UN General Assembly decision that Zionism is racism.” That column was photographed, framed and hung on the wall opposite me.

2022. Ben-Gvir-Smotrich and his racists grab power in a painful place.

1902. Theodor Herzl requests Lord (Nathaniel) Rothschild’s support for Zionism. Rothschild dispatches a reply explaining that he “view[ed] with horror the establishment of a Jewish Colony pure and simple.” He maintained that such a colony would be a ghetto with all the prejudices of a ghetto. “It would be a small, petty Jewish state, Orthodox and illiberal,” which would oust the non-Jews and the Christians from its midst.

1917. Lord Edwin Montagu (a Jewish minister in the British government) dispatches an angry memo to His Royal Majesty’s government. He accused it of antisemitism for its consent to the Balfour Declaration, which would cause all the world’s Jews to be caught in the trap of dual loyalty.

1920. Austrian Jewish writer Stefan Zweig writes in a letter to a friend: “I see the political role of Judaism in uprooting nationalism in all the countries, in order to create a relationship among them in a pure spirit. That is why I reject Jewish nationalism, which contains both arrogance and aloofness.

“It is unconscionable that after 2,000 years during which we plowed the world with our blood and our ideas, we will once again be reduced to a tiny state in the Arab space. Our spirit is the spirit of the world. That is our essence and for that we were created. And if we must all suffer – let that be our fate.”

1929. In an interview with the Saturday Evening Post magazine, Albert Einstein said: “Nationalism is an infantile disease. It is the measles of mankind.”

It turns out that they were all right. My question is: Do I owe all of them a steak?