To Have Stability in Israel, Dismantle the anyone-but-Bibi Camp

The outcome of the election has once again proven that most Israelis are moderates. If we put together Likud, the National Unity Party, Yesh Atid (and some of the ultra-Orthodox and Arabs), we could recruit a stable coalition of people who don’t agree on everything, but accept Israel as liberal and Jewish, and not only democratic. Israel has chosen Kahanism and extremism, as the Haaretz editorial put it, and as many others are emphasizing. We need only to ask the question that is shaping politics: for or against Bibi?

The fact that at the end of the four-year campaign of the anyone-but-Bibi camp – which began with Avigdor Lieberman’s surprising decision not to join Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition (while Lieberman himself was facing investigations and inciting against Arabs) – we have received a coalition that relies on Itamar Ben-Gvir calls for some deep questioning beyond coalition calculations. How is it possible that in 2015, when Netanyahu was at the height of his power, Ben-Gvir’s Otzma Yehudit party didn’t make it past the electoral threshold while Bezalel Smotrich was a marginal factor in Habayit Hayehudi, and today they are the kingmaking party? Have Israelis changed so quickly, or was this caused by something in the way we divide the political system?

The answer requires accepting the following absurdity: Netanyahu at the head of Likud is actually a stabilizing factor. The attempts to weaken him by trying to shun him are causing the system to deteriorate and are in fact hurting the possibility of replacing him in the future.

I would be prepared to go through another 10 elections if Netanyahu were to say explicitly that he is above the law. But in reality, a popular and strong prime minister is on trail after all the systems that determine these things – the police, the State Prosecutor’s Office and the attorney general – proved to function impressively and did not shy away from putting him on trial. The fact that Netanyahu is fighting for himself by populist and polarizing methods is regrettable, but it isn’t tantamount to breaking the rules of the game. In recent years we have heard statements against the judicial system, but no serious law to damage it has been legislated.

During the election campaign I read his book. From a literary perspective, this, without a doubt, is the best autobiography that has been written by an Israeli prime minister, even though in it Netanyahu reveals a childish historical view (mainly in that he believes it is heroes, not processes, that propel history). There is also a lot of self-praise and glorification of his family and appropriation of successes, but also sincere parts where he explains his commitment to liberal democracy and “non-extremist” politics. He hardly deals with his trial and the recent election. It seems that he, too, knows that it was not exactly his finest hour.

Netanyahu is not the demon he is being depicted as. Instead of shunning a cautious and conservative leader, it is better to restrict any possibility of him damaging the rule of law through a coalition agreement between several “normal” parties. This kind of agreement will enable the continuation of his trial and the continuation of Israel’s existence as a liberal democracy. Since this is apparently his last term as prime minister, if only because of his age, any other approach from the anyone-but-Bibi camp has already been proven ineffective. If it continues, will not only be stupid, but it will also lead to exactly the dangers that Bibi’s opponents are warning about.