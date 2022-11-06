Israel's New Upcoming Ministers Surpass Any Dystopian Specter

The right’s crushing victory – whether as a result of the change bloc leaders’ crushing failure or of demography that can no longer be denied – requires Benjamin Netanyahu not only to form a government of extreme rightists, but whose policy must also be – if only for appearances’ sake – revolutionary and aggressive.

In this context one can understand the reckless steps to revoke the moves advanced by Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz for the LGBTQ community, like the ministry director’s memorandum forbidding “conversion therapy” treatments.

These can be seen as a strident warning siren even before the results sunk in: Guys, we’re not here to play games. “We came to change” you could call it, if that slogan hadn’t been taken. Except for one, horrific, painful difference: This time it’s real.

And yet, and despite the shock and alarm, it’s still early to draft a clear answer to the question of whether Netanyahu is heading for a real revolution – whether he wants one or whether it’s forced upon him – or to run a government in a restrained, conservative rightist fashion, even if under a radical, vociferous mantle.

The most spoken-of event, the possible appointment of Itamar Ben-Gvir as public security minister – a hallucination even Likud officials could hardly believe until 48 hours ago – is seen as the less fundamental move. The Public Security Ministry is a political graveyard, they say, because the minister in charge of the Israel Police bears much responsibility but wields scanty power. Let’s try to find consolation in that. To answer the question about Netanyahu’s intentions, one must focus on two people and their positions: Yariv Levin and Bezalel Smotrich, the right-wing’s best practitioners at this time.

In Levin’s case, the historic meeting with the justice portfolio seems closer than ever, almost inevitable. Levin is the father of the hate doctrine against the justice system, already from the time when Netanyahu was its greatest friend. Levin was there way ahead of David Amsalem and the rest of the ranters, who are now competing over who can drive the biggest bulldozer over the High Court of Justice, and who can curse the attorney general the worst.

The proposed steps are clear: legislation that would give the Knesset and government the power to override the court; changing the balance of power in the Judicial Selection Committee to greatly reduce the incumbent judges’ power and make them subordinate to the politicians; splitting the attorney general’s job, politicizing the appointment of legal advisers and other moves. The argument is over the nuances – whether candidates for judgeships have to humiliate themselves in various hearings before Knesset committees, or whether the control over them is implemented more elegantly.

The interesting issue is Smotrich’s role. Smotrich – who let Ben-Gvir rake in the votes with his populist approach all the way to the leadership of the second-largest party in the coalition – could become deputy prime minister. He is demanding the defense portfolio, which Netanyahu isn’t happy to give him. Netanyahu wants to keep the ministry in his own hands, in part because of what is euphemistically called “the great challenges in store” – that is, the possibility of attacking Iran and the ensuing war.

Presumably, Netanyahu will be happy to navigate Smotrich to the Finance Ministry – many want him there following his performance in the Transportation Ministry – to dull his influence. However, even in Likud, people admit that if Smotrich puts his foot down regarding the defense portfolio, Netanyahu will have a problem.

Yariv Levin, justice minister. Bezalel Smotrich, deputy prime minister and maybe defense minister. Itamar Ben-Gvir, public security minister. Reality, as usual, surpasses any dystopian specter.