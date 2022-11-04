The Right Has One Problem – Netanyahu

Erez Tadmor, one of the founders of the Im Tirtzu organization, wrote a book five years ago in which he asked, “Why do you vote for the right and get the left?” In his view, rightist parties have been in government for most of the years since they first took power in 1977, but in practice, they don’t rule.

“The Israeli elites wind the people who are convinced they’re in power, but don’t really control anything, around their little fingers,” he wrote. How? Through their control over the centers of power, like the media and the courts.

Tadmor proposed taking over those power centers, winning the war of ideas and restraining the courts. And indeed, the right now has everything it needs for complete control – research institutes, a television channel, newspapers, a dominant position in radio and on commercial television stations, and Supreme Court justices.

In the war of ideas, they are beating the exhausted left. And now, with the majority they won in Tuesday’s election, they are strong enough to complete the legal revolution and prepare for full right-wing control.

Except they have one problem – Benjamin Netanyahu. Netanyahu isn’t a right-winger like them. He signed the Abraham Accords, which buried the idea of annexing the West Bank; he supported a UN plan that would have entailed absorbing asylum seekers; and he didn’t evict residents of the West Bank village of Khan al-Ahmar. Still, he always advanced these policies by making sophisticated use of the High Court of Justice and the international community.

A fully right-wing government is the last thing Netanyahu is built to run. In a government with the Ashkenazi and Mizrahi ultra-Orthodox parties and the Ashkenazi and Mizrahi religious Zionists, Netanyahu would effectively constitute the liberal democratic flank. Such a government would leave him with no countervailing force to pit against the right-wing masses, who long to vote for the right and actually get the right.

An override law that would allow the Knesset to reenact legislation overturned by the High Court would strip Netanyahu of a tool that always served him well: allowing the court to intervene to prevent radical-right legislation like jailing asylum seekers or legalizing illegal construction in West Bank settlements. He will no longer be able to use this beloved tactic and then claim that he’s right-wing, it’s just that the leftist High Court won’t permit it. What will he do once there isn’t anyone to “tie his hands”?

After all, the American president has been overwhelmed recently with problems at home, and he also has some conflict in eastern Europe that’s disturbing his sleep. It’s not clear that he’ll have time to read Netanyahu’s pleas for help on WhatsApp, and come to his rescue with some public reprimand or threat that he had better not dare let Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich carry out their plots. The king of Jordan and the rest of the “international community” will also have to mobilize to help him.

The problem is that the patriots don’t really care what the international community says. So what will Netanyahu do?

Maybe he’ll arrange for headlines like the one I read on Thursday – about how Likud is preparing to revoke the outgoing government’s decisions on the LGBT community and climate change by canceling the ban on conversion therapy, barring gays from donating blood and repealing the taxes on disposable plasticware and sugary drinks. On the other hand, the report said, they don’t intend to legalize illegal West Bank settlement outposts.

Maybe this will be his strategy – anti-progressive legislation that will provide ammunition for the “war of ideas” in the media’s gladiatorial rings and bread and circuses for social media, while ultimately serving as a thick smokescreen to hide the continuation of the status quo in the West Bank, on the Temple Mount and so forth.

The big question is how right-wingers who aren’t diehard Bibi fans will respond when they see that there is no settlement expansion, legalization or annexation, even though there are no more excuses. Netanyahu may come to miss the “anyone but Bibi” bloc.