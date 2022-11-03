The Arab Leaders Who Brought Bibi and Ben-Gvir Upon Themselves

Is it possible that the Arab parties were actually working for Benjamin Netanyahu? It sounds absurd, but the fact is that for an entire year, MKs Ayman Odeh (Hadash), Ahmad Tibi (Ta’al) and Sami Abu Shehadeh (Balad) did everything possible to topple the outgoing “government of change.”

Israel Election: What's Behind the Rise of the Far Right? LISTEN Subscribe 0:00 -- : -- 15 Skip 15 seconds backwards Play audio 15 Skip 15 seconds ahead 1 X Change playback rate from 1 to 1 Mute audio

They attacked the government throughout its term and voted against it on every issue, even when it did things that clearly benefited the Arab community. They even claimed ceaselessly that this government was worse than Netanyahu’s governments – an utter lie as well as a lapse in logic. If the Bennett-Lapid government were truly worse than a government of Bibi and Itamar Ben-Gvir, why are they so worried today?

After all, they will now get a public security minister who loves them (Ben-Gvir) and who will fight violence in the Arab community better than incumbent Omer Bar-Lev did. Moreover, a Netanyahu government will give them more government funding, issue them more construction permits, build them more industrial zones and provide their towns with better public transportation.

It’s true that the Bennett-Lapid government began falling apart when two members of the rightist Yamina party, MKs Amichai Chikli and Idit Silman, defected. But they had a clear goal – returning Netanyahu to power. Why would Odeh, Tibi and Abu Shehadeh work to do the same?

Instead of beating up on the government, they should have supported it from the outside, so that it could continue investing enormous amounts of money in the Arab community and changing attitudes toward it. Instead, they cooperated with Netanyahu’s Likud to topple it in late June and then danced for joy in the Knesset – Odeh and Tibi alongside Bibi and Ben-Gvir.

Maybe this stemmed from terrible jealousy over the success of MK Mansour Abbas and his United Arab List, along the lines of “let me die with the Philistines?” Or maybe they are simply agents of chaos who want things to be worse here, for everyone, until the great revolution arrives?

Nor are they alone. There were two other MKs – Ghaida Rinawie Zoabi of Meretz and Mazen Ghanayim of UAL – who voted against the governing coalition despite being part of it and thereby ate away at the government’s fragile majority until it became a minority government, leaving Prime Minister Naftali Bennett with no choice but to resign and call new elections.

I wonder what those two will tell residents of Nazareth and Sakhnin when the funding earmarked for Arab towns (28 billion shekels, about $7.8 billion, over five years) doesn’t arrive, when the plan to fight crime in the Arab community (2.5 billion shekels) is halted and the plan to develop Bedouin communities in the south, including by connecting them to electricity (5 billion shekels) isn’t implemented?

What hatred it takes to topple a government that took unprecedented steps to benefit the Arab community, and replace it with a far-right government that hates Arabs, will incite against them and pass laws to expel them from the country.

On the eve of this week’s election, Balad began panicking when it discovered that it was polling below the electoral threshold. Abu Shehadeh tried to persuade Arab voters to vote for Balad through a “save us!” campaign.

Odeh and Tibi even appealed to Jewish voters, pleading desperately for Jews to vote for them. They argued that it would be a “strategic vote” against fascism, Kahanism and Bibi-ism, that “without us, the right has a totally right-wing government.”

It takes a lot of chutzpah to scream for help like that. After all, they themselves toppled the “government of change” and thereby brought Bibi and Ben-Gvir down upon themselves.

The three parties didn’t even have the sense to run together on a joint ticket; instead, they split up at the last minute. Due to numerous petty disputes and inflated egos, Hadash-Ta’al didn’t even sign a surplus vote agreement.

The bottom line is that the ascendance of Bibi-ism and Kahanism will deal numerous blows to the Arab community. Over a mistake of that magnitude, real leaders would resign.