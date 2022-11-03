Blame These Israeli Politicians for the Catastrophe

With Benjamin Netanyahu poised to return to power at the head of a far-right, populist, racist, Kahanist, ultra-Orthodox, nationalist, nationalist ultra-Orthodox and religious-Zionist coalition, we should thank the men and women who made it all possible. When all the votes are counted, Israelis will see that the total vote count for each camp is incredibly similar.

Jewish and Arab voters turned out in impressive numbers. They were predictably divided down the middle, and one side lost because of a select group of politicians who basically committed a suicide attack on their own camp. This has nothing to do with the campaigns or the voters. It has to do with the election system and the electoral map that was known from the outset. So here are the names.

Merav Michaeli. She blocked a merger between the two completely identical Jewish left-wing parties. She ignored all the warnings and pleas. If Meretz doesn’t make it into the Knesset, it will be because of a few thousand votes that cost the camp four seats.

A join election slate would have attained at least seven seats and enabled the signing of a surplus vote agreement with Yair Lapid’s Yesh Atid; then Avigdor Lieberman’s Yisrael Beiteinu could have signed with Benny Gantz’s National Unity Party.

This Friday marks the anniversary of the assassination of Yitzhak Rabin. In her unfounded arrogance, Michaeli, who shattered the left, purported to be the late prime minister’s political heir. She should ask for his forgiveness too.

Ayman Odeh and Ahmad Tibi. These two voted against the forming of the “government of change” in June 2021. They did their utmost to bring it down. They repeatedly insisted that this was the worst government of all time. They refused to extend it a safety net even for a few months after the defections of Idit Silman and Nir Orbach from the coalition.

They celebrated with Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich on the day the Knesset was dissolved. They had their Hadash and Ta'al parties split from Balad just ahead of the deadline for finalizing the party slates. They even refused to discuss a surplus vote agreement with the United Arab List.

Sami Abu Shehadeh. He split from Hadash-Ta’al after a fierce argument over the sixth slot on what could have been the latest Joint List slate. He then proved himself a charismatic political leader who within a few weeks attracted 125,000 voters, some of whom hadn't planned to vote. That adds up to three Knesset seats that could have bolstered a three-party Joint List if Abu Shehadeh had done exactly the same thing as part of the alliance.

Ghaida Rinawie Zoabi. She entered the Knesset with Meretz as an unknown with no significant accomplishments in public life. She brought down the coalition and triggered this election in which the Kahanists are rising to power and Meretz might be wiped off the political map.

Ofer Cassif. In the weeks before the vote, he repeated his assertion that those who kill soldiers and settlers aren't terrorists, they're freedom fighters carrying out legitimate acts of resistance against the occupation. How many votes and how much energy did this provide the Netanyahu/Ben-Gvir camp?

Aida Touma-Sliman. Shortly before the election she mourned the murderers from the Lion’s Den in Nablus as “our martyrs.” How many votes and how much energy did this provide the Netanyahu/Ben-Gvir camp?

It doesn’t really matter if the Netanyahu bloc ends up with 65 or 62 Knesset seats; that's more a factor for the depth of the depression and the volume of the tears. As the demographic and sociological trends among Jewish Israelis are quite clear, this election may have been a final golden opportunity for democrats, secular people, moderates, the unity-minded and Arab Israelis to halt or at least delay the Kahanist/Bibi-ist takeover. And their number was nearly identical to that on the other side.

What happened could have been avoided if the current government had lasted, if Balad’s and maybe Meretz’s lost seats below the electoral threshold hadn't been squandered, and if surplus vote agreements had been signed throughout the camp. A handful of elected officials who betrayed their mission and their constituencies are directly to blame for the catastrophe that has befallen us. It's unforgivable.