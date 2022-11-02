The Arabs Are a Convenient Scapegoat — but It's Your Fault, Too

Hard days lie ahead, but even more depressing than Wednesday’s election results is the arrogance and chutzpah of the “Anyone but Bibi” camp and the Zionist left in pointing a finger at the Arabs. Who better to blame than the Arabs, who are already mired in their own swamp and barely passing the election threshold? So let’s just trample them a bit more, so they’ll keep their heads down and stay quiet.

Haaretz’s Uri Misgav was the first to make this accusation. In a Facebook post on Tuesday night, he wrote, “If the exit polls are right, this is the big winner of the election. Balad and the Joint List brought down the government, split up, Balad ended up below the election threshold with at least two seats and lifted Netanyahu and Ben-Gvir to power.” Misgav’s view is no different than that of the whining center-left, who will never dare to look Arab society in the eye and see it as a significant partner.

Now the blame for Ben-Gvir and company’s victory of is being pinned on the Joint List, Balad and its kin, as if the blame is theirs exclusively. But the blame really lies with the condescension of the "Anyone but Bibi" camp, which in past months rejected any possibility of considering the Arabs as genuine partners. It began with the ostracism of (soon-to-be-former) MK Ghaida Rinawie Zoabi, who had the audacity to speak up as an Arab MK in a leftist Jewish party. We saw just where Meretz’s democracy begins and ends. Meretz’s primary commitment was to vote with the coalition, even at the cost of sustaining the occupation machine.

It continued with Energy Minister Karine Elharrar of the Yesh Atid party, who said in an interview on Radio 103 FM two months ago, “Unfortunately, the Joint List does not believe in Israel as a Jewish and democratic state. Therefore, it is impossible to be in a coalition with them.” Elharrar’s remarks encapsulate the delegitimzation of Arabs in politics from the center-left as well. You have no right to cry over the rise of Smotrich’s theocratic state; as far as you’re concerned, the Arabs are not legitimate partners. How are you any different from Ben-Gvir?

Open gallery view Disappointed Meretz supporters and volunteers in Tel Aviv, last night. Credit: Nir Keidar

And if that were not enough, last week, Yesh Atid MK Merav Ben-Ari added fuel to the fire on Twitter last week by portraying Arabs as being solely responsible for the riots in mixed Arab-Jewish cities in May 2021. The “Anyone but Bibi” camp, touts liberal values but, in the height of its hypocrisy, is essentially cowardly and racist. It fears the Arabs, and time and time again blames them for things that happen in this country – including this latest stinging election loss.

It was your positions, your blatant racism, your desperate adherence to the “Jewish and democratic” label that paved the way for Ben-Gvir and his views. But your time is up. The game is over.

The conduct of the “Anyone but Bibi” camp was not fundamentally different than that of the right in its attitude toward Arabs. Local Arab political leaders, therefore, were never trustworthy to begin with. It is convenient for Misgav and others to blame the Arabs, because it is hard to acknowledge Israeli Jewish society’s hard shift to the right and its growing colonialist mindset, not only in relation to the occupation and the territory beyond the Green Line, but also in relation to Arab citizens in Israel. For the first time, fear and suspicion are really seeping into Jewish society, and it too will have to contend with the life that Arabs here have known for over 50 years.