Where Ben-Gvir Won, Israel's Liberal Generals Failed

During the months when the former head of the Israel Defense Forces, Gadi Eisenkot, was debating whether to enter politics, he told a few people with a bitter smile that “the chief-of-staff brand isn't what it used to be.” That was after another former chief of staff, Benny Gantz, broke up the Kahol Lavan joint ticket, separated from Yair Lapid and joined a government headed by Benjamin Netanyahu, in violation of his promise to his voters.

Tuesday’s exit polls show just how far this brand has been eroded. They show which diametrically opposed brand is soaring instead.

According to the exit polls, Netanyahu can form a far-right/ultra-Orthodox government, assuming that the Arab Balad party doesn’t squeak in at the last minute. But the election's biggest and most worrying story is Religious Zionism’s big win, thanks to the growing popularity of Itamar Ben-Gvir, who heads the Otzma Yehudit faction of the joint ticket that has achieved 14 or 15 seats.

That’s especially impressive when you compare it to the National Unity Party headed by Gantz and Eisenkot, which won 11 to 13 seats in the exit polls. The enormous success of a benighted, extremist party whose leaders have little to no military background, compared to the failure of a party led by two former chiefs of staff, requires an explanation not just from National Unity but from all Israeli society.

Ben-Gvir is more capable of speaking to the hearts of many young people than the generals who commanded tens of thousands of soldiers and “the people’s army.” The radical settlers’ “hilltop youth” have more supporters than the people who ensured their security. How did this happen?

The seeds of Ben-Gvir’s success can be found in a series of events over the last few years: the case of Elor Azaria, who was convicted of killing a Palestinian terrorist after he was already subdued; the riots in mixed Arab-Jewish cities in May 2021, which coincided with an air war with Hamas in the Gaza Strip; and the United Arab List's joining of the outgoing government headed by Lapid and Naftali Bennett. A series of attacks in the West Bank in recent weeks merely provided the final push to an ongoing process that has brought hatred, anger and fear to the surface among a growing segment of Jewish society.

This spawned a longing for someone who would “impose order.” Ben-Gvir identified this yearning; news programs became addicted to the angry scenes he staged at the site of terror attacks – the result was a huge flood of voters, some of whom don’t come from the far right’s traditional base. Ben-Gvir was seen as a subversive alternative focusing on personal security and Jewish-Arab relations, one that spoke to the hearts of many young people.

Ostensibly, security tensions should ensure the electoral success of experienced generals – and there’s no lack of them (Gantz, Eisenkot and Meretz’s Yair Golan). But Ben-Gvir’s achievement, compared to their failure, reflects a lack of confidence in the generals and the agenda they offer.

Generals who leave the IDF, the Mossad and the Shin Bet security service usually understand force and, above all, its limitations. But in an age of aggressive, emotional, unambiguous talking points, there’s greater demand for Ben-Gvir’s merchandise than for the generals’ wares, which they market as ethical and judicious.

Talking points about sobering up, like those used by Golan, are viewed these days as weakness and radical leftism. And a moral stance like Eisenkot’s in the Azaria case is seen as bleeding-heart liberalism.

It’s not just that the “chief-of-staff brand” has eroded; so has the brand of the entire top of the defense establishment, which is viewed as an incubator for tired generals suitable for centrist parties. The 1993 Oslo Accord, the 2005 disengagement from Gaza and even localized events like the Azaria case have eroded the far right’s respect for the IDF and the heads of the defense establishment.

But the far right is no longer a negligible segment of society. On Tuesday it became Israel’s third-largest party. Ben-Gvir’s voters want the Arab community to be dealt with by someone who has no God. They found him in Religious Zionism.