The People of Israel Have Spoken

Now we are at the excuses and trading blame stage – and there is a lot of it. Merav Michaeli, the chairwoman of the Labor party, refused to unite with Meretz. Benny Gantz of the National Unity Party was so confident in himself and even thought he could be prime minister, instead of swallowing his pride, minimizing his ego and going back to being with Yesh Atid. Gadi Eisenkot made a mistake when he joined Gantz instead of Yair Lapid. Lapid siphoned off votes from Labor and Meretz: The left and center campaigns were as drab as sackcloth, without any vision or creativity.

Moreover, the Israeli Arabs despaired of Israeli democracy, did not rush to vote and the Arab politicos refused to unite in a single Knesset slate, instead preferred to divide up and even Hadash – Ta’al and the United Arab List were unable to reach a surplus votes agreement between them.

Benjamin Netanyahu returned to his campaign of incitement, aggression and division between Jews and Israelis, as Aluf Benn wrote here in Haaretz, while Itamar Ben-Gvir dressed up as a cute little teddy bear. Yedioth Ahronoth enlisted on Netanyahu’s behalf, in order to have his trial canceled – and in doing so, its publisher Arnon Mozes would also be saved. A number of headlines were published over the past few days before the election of the type: "Israel has stopped attacking in Syria because of the natural gas agreement with Lebanon" and the day before the election the main headline resounded: “A record number of terrorist attacks and people murdered since 2015.” These presented Lapid and his government as weak.

All of this is true – but they are just excuses, just the foam on the sea, or to put it more delicately, explanations for the moment. But the numbers don’t lie: Netanyahu – Ben-Gvir – Smotrich and the two Haredi parties will receive in about 52 percent to 53 percent of the seats in the 25th Knesset. The Arab parties will get about 8 percent and the “change bloc” less than 40 percent.

If we take into account that even within the change bloc there is respectable representation in the form of Gideon Sa’ar, Matan Kahana and Avigdor Lieberman to the traditional right, Menahem Begin's right that respects the law – but is also the economic right wing of privatization and the free market – and then the presence of the traditional center and left is even smaller, and does not exceed 30 percent of all the voters and the public in general. To sum it up, the left and center are endangered species that are going extinct in Israeli society.

The election results are not only a matter of percentages and Knesset seats but reflect on something much deeper, a process that has been going on for years and that is changing the face of Israeli society. The expression of this change are extreme nationalism, racism, hatred of the other, messianism, longing for an authoritative leader, clericalism, military aggressiveness, occupation, disrespect for the rule of law and the loathing of liberal Western values.

Since 1992, the center– left and everything it represents has been fighting in retreat. In 1992, Yitzhak Rabin succeeded in breaking the right’s winning streak, and after that Ehud Barak did too in 1999. A year and a half ago Yair Lapid – with the help of the one-time phenomenon of Naftali Bennett did the same. But all together, the three – or if we include Bennett, the four – of them ruled for very short periods. It lasted for a bit more than five years, which is 16 percent of the total time over the past 30 years. This is the reality and we need to look it straight in the eye, as it is not going to change.

Sobering up, if at all, will occur only if a large external disaster happens to the people, which will represent a harsh traumatic experience, such as the Yom Kippur War – and I am not wishing for that. In spite of the Marxist education I received in my youth, and my study of the history of Bolshevism and Lenin, I am not a fan of the view that the worse it will be, the better it will be.

All the more so, this disaster scenario is not in the cards. Israel is powerful enough that not Iran, Hezbollah or Hamas, or an uprising in the West Bank can bring to such cause such a disaster. They are a hazard but are not a threat to Israel’s existence. The belief or hope that maybe a U.S. president or a European nation will appear, deus ex machina, pressure and influence the Israeli government to change its ways is nothing but a dream. The biblical phrase: “Lo, it is a people that shall dwell alone, and shall not be reckoned among the nations” is more correct today than ever. But the meaning is different: Not because of a lack of choice in the meaning of “If I am not for myself, who will be for me?” but with the meaning there is a choice – this is what the people want: to withdraw and turn its back on the Western world and democratic values, oppress the Arabs even more and annex the territories.

In November 1995, a Jewish religious nationalist murdered Rabin and the peace process, and in November 2022 most of the people are sick and tired of the familiar democracy of the Israeli republic that has existed for almost 75 years.