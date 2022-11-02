One State for Two Jewish Nations

The results of Tuesday night's exit polls are terrifying. Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to form the new government. A government that will end the era of democracy that we have known here for over seven decades. It’s true that it wasn’t just yesterday that the dramatic change was predicted. This result – a product of Netanyahu’s long and murky tenure, rife with deception, corruption, incitement and racism, in which only one freedom rejoiced, the settlers’ freedom to engage in violence – was already forecast in the preliminary polls. It has crystallized and swelled for about a decade and a half.

The exit poll, if it turns out to be the final outcome, did not predict the results of the election, as much as it summed up the worldview that was woven determinedly and diligently, and that was designed to unravel the false connection between “Jewish” and “democratic” and to create a theological-fascistic monster. Liberal values were ordered to toe the line according to the dictates of political strongmen and ideological bullies. Parties that presumably espoused values became irrelevant. Not only on the left, but on the right and center as well, and among the Arabs and the ultra-Orthodox.

The effort to find differences between “Labor” and “Meretz” or between “Otzma Yehudit” and “Religious Zionism,” to clarify the precise nature of Likud ideology and in what way it differs from the “National Unity” camp found a single sign at the end of the road: “Anyone but Bibi” or “Only Bibi.”

It’s true that the process of political fusion that began with the formation of the “government of change,” where ideological rivals sat as though possessed, clenched their teeth with impressive restraint and stuck together by force of their shared abhorrence of Netanyahu, was born out of the desire to prevent him from serving another term. But this division between “Anyone but Bibi” and “Only Bibi” was mistakenly perceived as a technical, personal issue, free of ideology, and even insulting. As though anyone who votes based on this consideration is willing to sell all his values and his ideology as long as Bibi the man would or wouldn’t be elected.

Belatedly, the realization filtered down that voting based on this personal criterion is the essence of ideological voting. It flourished only when the threatening shadows of Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben-Gvir became concrete figures. But apparently there was not enough time for the fear to become deeply rooted. Rescuing Netanyahu from entering prison has now become a secondary matter, important in the eyes of his rivals and his supporters, but not one of weighty national importance like changing the system of government and turning it into a constitutional theocracy. What was technical has become the essence and what was personal has become ideological.

The results of the exit polls makes it very clear that the danger has only intensified, even if the final results end up preventing Netanyahu from forming a government and necessitate a sixth round of elections. Because with every round of elections that has taken place to date the ideological division that charts the mined borders that separate the democratic world view from the authoritarian-racist world view have become more entrenched.

In such a campaign there is no longer room for fragments of parties, for semantic minutiae or a microscopic search for genuine or imaginary differences between center left and leftist left. As the rounds of elections have proven, the battle is between ideological blocs, and the war within the blocs, mainly in the left-center bloc, means not only serving in the opposition, but suicide.

We must hope that the final results will lead to a sixth round that will enable a continuation of the process of political fusion in the center left, of the kind that would include the Arabs as an integral force – this time not only for practical and electoral reasons but in order to build a strong defensive wall around genuine democracy and its institutions. The other option, which at the moment seems realistic, is that the State of Israel will be transferred to the administration of political gangs and militias, under the leadership of a criminal defendant, who will place his explosive devices under every democratic institution, and will turn Israel into a binational state, of two Jewish nations.