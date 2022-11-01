In This Israeli Election, I’m Voting for a Woman. And You?

A good friend of mine, a mother with a career who’s also a social and political activist, asked me who I was voting for. I replied that I was voting for a woman. In response, my beloved friend sent me an image of a roaring tiger cub, followed by an emoji of a face exhaling clouds of smoke. And for the coup de grace, she actually pulled out her doomsday weapon and called me.

The country is on fire, she argued. The election is a war for the country, she said, between Israeli Arabs, Palestinians, the ultra-Orthodox, Bibi. That’s true, I told her. That is indeed exactly what’s happening. Therefore, precisely, only a woman.

There’s a record number of women, four of them, leading parties in Tuesday’s election – Ayelet Shaked, Zehava Galon, Merav Michaeli and Hadar Muchtar. If we set aside the issues of elitism and ethnic background in the case of the first three, and the clues as to the fourth’s future goal (assembling a cast for a reality TV show, in my view), we women can only rejoice.

Except that isn’t true. None of those women is a realistic candidate for prime minister. In the most optimistic scenario, there will be eight seats under female leadership in the next Knesset, and most likely even fewer.

The outgoing Knesset had 28 female lawmakers – a very low figure that was last seen more than a decade ago. This is a clear retreat from equality, which has come to pass without any fuss. The discussion itself has been silenced.

And just as a reminder, entire segments of the Israeli political world will never place a woman at the head of their parties, or even let a woman run on their ticket. Or attend university. Or go to a performance by a rapper.

In recent years, women’s voices have increasingly made themselves heard both in Israel and abroad. The discussion of sexual harassment and violence against women has received attention from both the media and the public. There are support websites, literary explorations and a wealth of television representation.

All this is necessary, appropriate and desirable. As Rebecca Solnit wrote in her book “Men Explain Things to Me,” most women are fighting simply for the right to be heard, to have their ideas, to get recognition.

But in Israel, this major and much-discussed progress is brittle and fragile in every arena. And when it comes to politics, it’s performative progress, not the real thing. There’s no equality in governmental centers of power, in the number of lawmakers or in legislation (hello, women denied a Jewish divorce; hello, second wives in polygamous marriages).

It’s easier for the media to cling to the optimistic story about progress. It’s pleasant, and familiar. It’s capitalism. But it’s ridiculous, not to mention submissive, for us to wallow in this delusion, this deception.

To touch just the tip of the iceberg, there’s a direct connection between the amount of violence against women in a given society and the number of women in the legislative and executive branches. Many studies by the United Nations have shown that countries where the proportion of women in parliament is identical to their proportion in the population have almost no violence against women.

And that’s without even getting into the beneficial effects of having women at the top of the pyramid of power, the revolution that has taken place in Europe in this field over the last decade and much more. There’s too much to say, and I have to pick up my daughter from preschool.

How long will we write Facebook posts, volunteer at shelters and make do with a media carnival devoid of real results while we live in the world in which our daughters will grow up? Sisters, the time has come. Bite the bullet and stand up. And if you want real change, vote for a woman. Which one is up to you.