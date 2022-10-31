People on the left or the center-left – Jews and Arabs, Zionists and non-Zionists, pragmatists and radicals, people in the “anyone but Bibi” camp and people who recoil from this position – go vote. Preferably for Meretz, because despite its shortcomings it is the party whose commitment to the left as a consistent worldview is the most credible. But the other options are also fine, from Yesh Atid to Hadash.

Go vote, even though we won’t win this time. The results of the election will be bad, possibly very bad, perhaps even terrible. Nevertheless, we too must make our voices heard, remain on the map and fight, even if we lose. We are right, and the right is wrong. We mustn’t give in. And not because of the somewhat comforting thought that after the election there will be time for “soul-searching,” “fundamental rethinking” and “changing the mindset.”

Entre nous, we’ve never lacked for leisure time. We’ve done enough soul-searching, probably too much. There’s no thought that hasn’t been raised and no promising new mindset that, if we only adopted it, could be expected to improve the situation.

Don’t believe all the pundits and columnists who swear that the solution is a left that’s more Jewish, or more secular, or more Mizrahi, or more from the periphery – or, on the contrary, that we must return to our bourgeois roots or the traditions of Mapai, the leftist party that ruled the country for its first three decades – or more socialist, or more liberal, or more Jewish-Arab, or more patriotic. None of these messianic formulas will rescue the left from its marginality, nor will any other model currently visible to the naked eye.

The left’s crisis doesn’t stem primarily from any ideological, stylistic or personal flaws, nor does it stem from any “blind spots.” It stems from the simple fact that there aren’t enough leftists in Israel today.

After all, how were Israeli leftists created? They didn’t come from the Jewish Diaspora, nor did they arise from the sea. These leftists were born as a result of the big bang of the Zionist project – the Labor Party’s construction of a new society and the establishment of the state. These processes and events produced stubborn types imbued and inculcated with the idea that to live a meaningful life, they must seek to change society based on a vision of a different, more enlightened future.

The shock waves of this revolution were so powerful that they passed from generation to generation, in different incarnations – from social reform to national reform, and then to pursuing peace and opposing the occupation; from opposing the occupation to fighting for civic equality and human rights; from there to bolstering secularism; and from there to the war over law and democracy.

All of these issues were and still are the left, and all of the people who led them were leftists. They inherited the leftist from the culture in which they lived, which was shaped by that initial enormous bang that, for a moment, seemed to have changed Jewish history.

For more than 40 years, critics and defamers have been announcing that the left is dead, that it has run its course, that it has no audience and no relevant way forward, that its time is over. So far, this hasn’t been true. The left has eroded since 1977, when the rightist Likud party first took power. But it has played a role, exerted influence and racked up achievements even since then, and it was a vibrant political and ideological option until not long ago.

Only in 2022 can we admit for the first time that the balance has changed – that there is no scenario in which the Israeli center-left is rehabilitated and returns to leading the country, or in which its messages are accepted by most of the country. The energy that filled its sails, like the exhaust flames of a ballistic missile, didn’t survive the changing times. The well is dry.

Was this natural and predictable, because all revolutionary momentum ultimately subsides? Or did we simply not feed the flames and maintain the well, meaning that we are to blame? It no longer matters.

So why, if the left has no chance in its current format, should we vote? Because of one of the most beautiful things about political life – its uncertainty. There’s no knowing what will happen, where Israel and the world will go, which hidden trends will rise to the surface. Uncertainty is grounds for hope. Perhaps we will be surprised. And it would be best if we came prepared for such a surprise.