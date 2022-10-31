Israel’s Labor Party Is Responsible for Its Own Failure

It’s no coincidence that Labor is floundering about, hovering around the electoral threshold. In the 1992 election it won 44 Knesset seats and formed a government. Opinion polls now predict it garnering four seats.

Thirty years ago, it was a center-left party that addressed diplomatic issues from a state security perspective, whereas in the economic sphere it espoused competition, responsible budgeting and economic growth accompanied by aid for the weak, the sick and the destitute. Most of its voters came from the middle class. Now, it is a radical leftist party, wanting to install a Marxist economy, with abundant government intervention and a huge deficit. It is a social-populist niche party that has lost its traditional voters, while new ones fail to join.

Four days before the election, one’s head grows dizzy from the plethora of promises bandied about by all parties, but Labor takes the cake. A week ago, lawmaker Naama Lazimi (the surprise of that party’s primaries) suggested in these pages to increase government spending without pausing to make calculations: to raise wages, to reduce classroom size to 20 students and much more (Haaretz Hebrew, October 21). She presented no demands. Not a reduction in the number of ministers or the abolition of redundant ministries, not addressing permanently tenured positions in the civil service. When you’re Santa Claus, the sky’s the limit.

Lazimi also opposes competition. She opposes the reduction of tariffs on fruit and vegetables and reforms in the egg and dairy markets. She doesn’t understand that overprotection of local produce is the reason for the high cost of living here. Completing the absurdity, Lazimi is in favor of shortening the work week to four days, even though fewer work hours mean fewer products and services and fewer taxes collected. So how can one improve the standard of living and finance all the gifts she wants to dispense?

Lazimi isn’t alone. Labor now presents an economic platform that is based on an extensive broadening of government expenses. The plan calls for free education from birth to the age of three, the cancellation of school fees, an increase in old age benefits, free disability insurance, an increase in the subsidies for medicines, an expansion of free public transportation, an increase in the minimum wage, an addition of 10 vacation days for employees, an extension of maternity leave, subsidized construction of apartments for rent, a reduction of wait times in the health care system, and much more.

And how does Labor intend to finance this enormous stream of benefits? By increasing the state budget’s deficit. Not by imposing taxes or through a decrease of other expenses. If it’s that simple, why not double the proposed benefits?

The Labor Party doesn’t understand what the public well understands, which is why it doesn’t vote for it. A large deficit means a social and economic crisis. A deficit creates inflationary pressure, leading to increased interest rates, resulting in reduced investments and a collapsing stock exchange. It weakens the currency and growth is adversely affected. More debt means increased payments on interest, leaving less for education, health care, welfare and investments. The deficit doesn’t disappear. It creates a debt we’ll have to repay at a heavy cost.

One needn’t look very far. Former British Prime Minister Liz Truss presented a generous plan of tax reductions and increased spending, namely, an increased deficit. Interest rates in Britain responded immediately with a sharp spike, the stock exchange fell and the pound collapsed, leading to her resignation last week.

Labor’s plan is even worse. It will lead to a huge deficit, an immense debt and a collapse of financial markets, a deep recession and unemployment. Labor shouldn’t whine about Yair Lapid siphoning off their votes. It’s not his fault. They are responsible for their own failure.