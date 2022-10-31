Thuggery and Ignorantism Won

It’s Election Day. Today we’ll all go to the polls with a serious demeanor, a profound awareness of our burden of responsibility and a sweet sense of exercising a civic duty. The results won’t start filtering in until tonight, but there’s no cause for suspense. The real winners are already known. They’re the ones who have been winning for the 55 past years: the bullying settler enterprises, and the Haredi ignorantism enterprises.

The sad truth is that we, the excited voters, are not choosing a leader today. We’re not even choosing a party. We’re only choosing who holds the purse strings. The person who will continue to cut the checks that will funnel more and more money to the settlers and the Haredim. Nothing more.

Does it really matter whether it’s Yair Lapid or Benjamin Netanyahu? Benny Gantz or Itamar Ben-Gvir? Yitzchak Goldknopf or Avigdor Lieberman? Not really. None of them will stop the monster that’s been created here over the past 50 years, none of them will even dare to try to stop it. They are all its servants. And we are all its financiers.

The Haredi ignorantism enterprises were founded not long after the state. Money and privilege bought their votes, and slowly but surely an interdependence was created between the Haredi electorate and whatever party was in power. Does Mapai hold the purse strings? We’ll go with it. The purse strings passed to the right? We’ll go with it; why not? And so the Haredim became addicted to the government money that funds their caprices. And the government became addicted to the Haredi electorate that keeps it in power.

The reciprocal corruption was not long in coming. The “seculars” ran roughshod over all their lofty declarations about equality, human rights, freedom of religion and freedom from religion. And the Haredim abandoned all the ethics of their forefathers: They became ultranationalists, greedy and power-hungry, arrogant and of course licensed dealers of illiteracy. A surefire recipe for raising tame legions of submissive, obedient voters.

The settler thuggery enterprise was born in 1967. The parents listed on the birth certificate are Moshe Levinger (on God’s side) and Yigal Allon (from the side of the goat and the dunams). This infant was disturbed from the moment of birth. Raging with hormones seeking an outlet, violent, unrestrained, bridled, giving vent to all his instincts under cover of carrying out a divine mission. They too received grotesque amounts of public money to nurture and maintain the “enterprise,” which lacks even an iota of logic, importance, usefulness or need. Only foolishness and wickedness and hallucination.

With considerable alacrity the Haredim joined the settlers, and gave rise to the Hardalim (ultra-Orthodox Zionist). From that moment everything was foreseen, and permission was in fact granted: permission to give vent to passions, to hate, to practice racism, to be cruel and to condescend. Is it any wonder the Hardalim grew and swelled like yeast dough? Because who doesn’t want to be naval birshut hatorah – a scoundrel who nevertheless observes Jewish religious law – and an idler at the state’s expense?

After 50 years of destruction, this pair of enterprises controls us entirely. Not only has the leadership become corrupt, so has the electorate. As a result, the only thing that will be established here is a government that will continue to be the enslaved treasurer of the Haredim and the settlers. They are the crime and the punishment, presumably by divine decree. And the punishment is not a light one: the steady continuation of the disintegration. It won’t be the first time in history that the citizens of a country pay for its destruction from their own pockets.

But nevertheless we shall go out and vote. And that will probably be very effective. Like kapparot before Yom Kippur and tashlich on Rosh Hashanah. Like cupping therapy on a rotting corpse.