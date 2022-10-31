Punished for Telling the Truth About Israel's Far Right

These days the truth hurts, especially when it is said in the Israeli media. The storm over Arad Nir’s remarks on Channel 12 News’ “World Order” Saturday is complete proof of this. “According to the polls published this weekend, there is still no decision between the bloc loyal to opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu, who is on trial for bribery, fraud and breach of trust, and the group of parties standing against him,” Nir said. “And this, even after Netanyahu legitimized the Israeli extreme right-winger Itamar Ben-Gvir and connected him with Bezalel Smotrich, who wants the State of Israel to be governed according to the law of the Torah, in a party whose very name evokes a kind of discomfort, Otzma Yehudit” [Jewish Power]. Nir did not say anything new. Au contraire, he is faithful to the truth and is precise about his facts.

But why be faithful to the facts when the expectation from journalists at Channel 12 is to echo the messages of the master, opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu, and company. At Channel 12, they have become used to acting only within the framework of the boundaries drawn for them in advance and to act as mouthpieces for Netanyahu. Worrisome in Nir’s case is the fact that Avi Weiss, the CEO of Channel 12 News, reprimanded Nir and called him on the carpet.

What is frightening about Nir’s remarks? All he did was to put a mirror before the political situation in Israel, and he is backed by the facts, as they have been presented in the political media conversation time after time during the past two years. Nir did not normalize racism and he did not glorify Kahanism. His words are the plain truth about Israeli politics and how Netanyahu legitimized with his own hands the chair of Otzma Yehudit, MK Itamar Ben-Gvir, and even took the trouble to connect him with the head of Religious Zionism, Bezalel Smotrich. But it seems that at Channel 12 they fear the truth and the facts, and it is easier to operate within the framework of “interpretations” that serve the narrative of our master only. Nir was the only one who dared to challenge the talking points that were placed on the desk in front of Channel 12’s journalists – and he was simply reprimanded and even summoned for a clarification meeting.

It was in fact Channel 12, which claims to operate within an objective framework and while maintaining a delicate balance, that recently presented a survey that included the question: “Do you agree with the claim that the government relies on supporters of terrorism?” Amit Segal, who presented the poll, took the trouble to explain: “A majority of influential people think so, 47 percent agree, 43 percent disagree.”

Segal was not reprimanded and even received the backing and legitimacy to ask a question that many people believe incites and normalizes racism toward Arab citizens of Israel. The panel members also remained silent. This is what was expected from Nir, to continue to keep silent, to nod and even to paint the political acts of Netanyahu and his gang as liberalism, democracy and the will of the people. Precisely now, just one day before the critical election, it is the duty of every journalist who is decent and dedicated to the profession to present the truth and the facts – even when they are inconvenient to the CEO of the news company or to Segal.

Nir managed to crack the wall of silence according to which Channel 12 operates and dared to tell another truth about Otzma Yehudit that most people choose to ignore. Nir was gentle in his remarks about the party, and didn’t mention that Ben-Gvir is the man who said about Yitzhak Rabin, after ripping the hood ornament from the then-prime minister’s car: “We got to his car, and we’ll get to him too.” Nir also didn’t mention Ben-Gvir’s declarations about the so-called Expulsion Law and the trains for transferring lawmakers such as the chair of Hadash, Ayman Odeh. He also didn’t mention – and maybe it’s worth reminding the CEO of the news company of this – what Smotrich said from the Knesset podium last year, addressing the Arab Knesset members in a statement that is entirely racism, hatred and incitement: “You are here by mistake, because [Israel’s founder and first Prime Minister David] Ben-Gurion didn’t finish the job and throw you out in 1948.”

Nir’s reprimand exposes the mechanism according to which Channel 12 operates – the thought police that blocks any possibility of critical thinking. The ideas of transfer and a second Nakba did not appear out of thin air – these are things that have been said by Smotrich and Ben-Gvir, and with the legitimization of the criminal defendant Netanyahu. It is not only a reprimand, but the silencing of a journalist who does not want to ignore the ethnic-racist politics of Ben-Gvir and Smotrich, or to participate in the silencing that deprives citizens of the ability to judge reality without propaganda dictated from above.