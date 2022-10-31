Not Voting Is the Same as Voting for Netanyahu and Ben-Gvir

I’ve never understood people who don’t vote. It’s hard to grasp how they are willing to let their upstairs neighbor, whom they consider a total idiot, determine the prime minister for them. They think they aren’t voting, but in practice they are, and how. Their vote is divided proportionally among the parties that passed the electoral threshold.

Let’s say you belong to the “bloc of change.” When you don’t vote, in effect you’re giving half of your vote to the right-Haredi-Kahanist bloc. What’s more, voter turnout among Haredim and settlers is very high. As a result, their representation in the Knesset exceeds their share in the population. So when you go to the beach and skip the ballot box, you’re not only strengthening the right in general, you’re strengthening precisely those you most oppose, those who want to impose on you war, annexation and a state governed by Jewish religious law. In other words, not voting is a spectacular own goal.

This also holds for Arab voters. Some of them say they won’t go vote as a “protest.” But there’s no protest here, only a big mistake. Their vote won’t be counted, and as a result they will strengthen those who wish them ill: Benjamin Netanyahu, Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich.

Smotrich is a big hero. He says Benny Gantz is weak. But when Gantz served in the Paratroopers’ Brigade, lying in ambushes and risking life and limb, Smotrich avoided combat service. Instead of serving a full three years, he stayed in a yeshiva, studied law, started a family and only at 28, with three children, did he see fit to enlist and serve for 16 months in a desk job at the Kirya in central Tel Aviv.

The only one who beats him for chutzpah is Itamar Ben-Gvir, a disciple of Rabbi Meir Kahane, who wants to be public security minister. He didn’t serve in the military a single day, but he can wave his pistol.

Netanyahu is about to capitulate to these two delusional men on every issue. He is a coward whom even his son Yair calls “a weak man, and therefore I have to keep an eye on him.” He didn’t dare reply when Smotrich called him “a lying son of a liar.” He hung his head, wiped the spittle from his face, said that he “forgives” him and even declared that Smotrich and Ben-Gvir would serve in his cabinet.

That would be a nightmare government. It would target the legal system, turn the Knesset into a city of refuge, place judicial appointments in the hands of politicians, pass the “override clause” allowing the Knesset to overturn High Court of Justice rulings, abolish the criminal offense of fraud and breach of trust and replace the attorney general with one of their own, so that he cancel Netanyahu’s trial.

To this end, Netanyahu is barraging us with delusional promises. He’ll make education free from birth and freeze electricity, water, gasoline, municipal tax and mortgage prices. He’ll also reverse all the important reforms introduced by Finance Minister Avigdor Lieberman.

These are dangerous measures that will cause enormous expense, distortions, a large budget deficit and a financial crisis. Nor should we get excited about “free education.” It’s not really free. It will benefit Haredim and Zionist Haredim with large families, and be paid for by the secular middle class, whose taxes will increase.

To that must be added the billions of shekels in food vouchers that will be distributed by Shas party head Arye Dery, mainly to Haredim, and giving draft-dodging, married yeshiva students the same help toward buying an apartment that military veterans receive, as United Torah Judaism party chair Yitzchak Goldknopf has demanded. He wants to be finance minister in Netanyahu’s government, so that he can rob the state coffers together with Moshe Gafni, who will chair the Knesset Finance Committee.

At stake in this election is not the replacement of the government, but rather regime change. Bibi and his cronies want to replace the democratic-liberal-secular regime with an authoritarian-ultranationalist-religious one, which would persecute and expel all those who don’t think as he does. George Jean Nathan once said: “Bad officials are elected by good citizens who do not vote.” If you are good citizens, go vote.