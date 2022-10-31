Democratic Jews, It's Time to Repay a Huge Moral Debt to Hadash

Hadash is the party most deserving of the award for keeping the flame of Jewish-Arab partnership alive, what used to be called “Jewish-Arab brotherhood” in the good old days – a call that sounds today like it came from Mars. Time has grown tired, but the members of Hadash have not. After all, Jewish-Arab partnership, like justice, needs to be seen and not just said.

Among the first spots on the Hadash ticket for the Knesset there was always a “safe” seat reserved for a Jewish member, a worthy one of course, and we’ve had some stellar names who bestowed nothing but pride upon our common journey. From the late Meir Vilner and Avraham Levenbraun, through Tamar Gozansky and Dov Khenin, to Ofer Cassif today. Let us recall that no section of the Hadash bylaws requires the reservation of a secure seat in the Knesset for a Jewish candidate. The Hadash committee assembly, numbering over 1,000 delegates, overwhelmingly votes the Jewish member into a secure spot. Although Hadash only gets three or four people into the Knesset, the members of Hadash stand guard, term after term. This completely free choice is the lifeblood of the communist party, from which Hadash descends.

Despite disagreements with the Hadash leadership about political and ideological issues, I always return to the roots, to the generation of titans: Vilner, Tawfik Toubi, Emile Habibi, Tawfiq Ziyad and others. I admire those who in the dark days of the Arab-Jewish conflict taught me and my generation that the Other must not be hated for their national affiliation. To me, this is a golden asset: to be human.

This partnership has often caused severe attacks against our Jewish members, from boycotts against them and their families, to curses and invective. Some of our members were even assaulted. Vilner was stabbed by a member of Herut (the predecessor of today’s Likud) due to the heavy incitement against his brave stand in the Knesset against the Six-Day War in 1967, and recently our friend Cassif was brutally assaulted by a policeman when attending a protest in Sheikh Jarrah.

Open gallery view Hadash candidate Ofer Cassif. Credit: Ilya Melnikov

On the other hand, the Arab members have been the focus of incitement by government sources, masquerading as Arab nationalists, who zeroed in on a comparison between the Jewish candidate in Hadash and the Arab candidate in the other ticket contending for the Arab public’s vote: “Who will you vote for, a member of your own people or a Jew?” they asked maliciously.

We have passed these tests with heads held high, although the votes received by Hadash in the Jewish community were few, not enough (narrowly speaking) to justify the placement of a Jewish candidate. But the overall view was that if there wasn’t a visible Jewish-Arab partnership, Hadash would be anything but Hadash.

The “investment” in partnership, even though it has yielded no “electoral profit” to Hadash, has not disappointed. Witness the many dozens of peace and equality organizations popping up all over the country, with “Jewish-Arab” as their hallmark.

Today, due to the high electoral threshold of 3.25 percent, due to the disintegration of the Joint List and due to the low Arab voter turnout, and also due to the efforts of division and incitement specialist Benjamin Netanyahu, the Hadash-Ta’al slate is on the verge of the threshold. This attack is also on Hadash’s path: that of retaining a national spine alongside an intense desire to impact the political system in Israel.

Today more than ever, all Jewish democratic forces are required to prevent a collapse of the fortress of peace, equality and Jewish-Arab partnership. Hadash must be repaid some of the moral debt the partnership movements owe it, and this beacon, that has shone its light even in the darkest days of hate, must be supported with all force.

This is a huge moral debt to Hadash, and today is payback time. The Arabs in Hadash have kept the flame alive, despite all incitement. Now it’s the turn of the democratic Jews.