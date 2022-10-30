How to Stop Ben-Gvir

Most of the population, Jews and Arabs alike, is either horrified by or, at least, disagrees with MK Itamar Ben-Gvir. Those who disagree include significant swaths of the religious Zionist community, among them members of the party on whose ticket Ben-Gvir is running for reelection to the Knesset, and even the head of that party.

Many are appalled at the possibility that he will be public security minister. They voice apocalyptic predictions that concentration camps for government opponents and the expulsion of Arab citizens – and certainly asylum seekers – would become routine.

Researchers and pundits offer hundreds of reasons for the “Ben-Gvir phenomenon.” The “academic” theory is that Israeli Jewish society, like societies throughout the Western world, has undergone a process of nationalist radicalization.

One of the main reasons for this radicalization, the theory holds, is growing religiosity. Judaism, which defines itself as both a religion and a nation, is necessarily accompanied by manifestations of ethnocentrism. Or in other words, fascist nationalism. And the settler movement, the mother of all evil according to these learned theories, has accelerated this nationalistic trend until, as proven by the voters flocking to Ben-Gvir, it has reached the point of “intersecting with fascism.”

None of these academics – or the pundits, politicians and moralists who have joined them – address the “national” arguments made by Ben-Gvir. They simply deny them and mock them. Even worse, they accuse him and his fans of creating the very developments that made him skyrocket, and that will continue to boost him until the problems that growing segments of society are no longer able to bear are finally fixed.

My understanding is that the loss of governance in the Negev, the Galilee and the West Bank is the main factor driving votes from Benjamin Netanyahu to Ben-Gvir (since Netanyahu, during his multiple terms as prime minister, neglected this critical issue). Even some leftists, such as farmers whose produce, sheep and cattle are being stolen and whose packaging houses are being torched, have said they will vote for Ben-Gvir.

They have been joined by some city dwellers, as well as people from middle-class communities in the Galilee and Negev, whose homes are broken into frequently. In addition, they suffer from harassment on the roads and car theft.

They have also been joined by many people seared by the riots of May 2021. The results of these riots continue to scar their bodies and souls. People who were physically injured, or whose homes and synagogues were torched, apparently won’t vote for Netanyahu’s Likud. The riots, as readers may recall, occurred while Netanyahu was still prime minister and Likud MK Amir Ohana was public security minister.

People who were under siege at army bases or in middle-class communities in the Galilee and Negev also experienced a shattering trauma. Even though most of them belong to the “center-left” bloc, quite a few have said that this time, they’ll vote for Ben-Gvir.

The same goes for soldiers and officers who train at the Tze’elim base and have seen their exercises interrupted, at a cost of millions of shekels, because Bedouin tractors invade their training grounds – even including an exercise in which generals from other friendly armies participated. That happened back when I trained at Tze’elim, and also when my son did, and also, to my great frustration, when my grandson did. This disgrace, like the massive theft of ammunition from the Sde Teiman airbase and other similar thefts, has an electoral cost.

Ben-Gvir is thought to be taking two to three Knesset seats’ worth of votes from Likud and a similar number from centrist and leftist tickets. To prevent even more voters from drifting his way, he is being bombarded with charges of “racism” and of course “fascism.” But these, according to the polls, haven’t affected the four to six Knesset seats’ worth of voters drawn to him personally.

The only way to stop Ben-Gvir is by thoroughly addressing, in a way that produce demonstrable results, the lack of governance and all the other issues on which he expresses many people’s genuine distress. And that will be his reward.