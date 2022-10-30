Bibi-ists Out, Kahanists In

It was just three and a half years ago, in the April 2019 election, when Hayamin Hahadash, established after Naftali Bennett and Ayelet Shaked left Habayit Hayehudi, failed to meet the 3.25-percent electoral threshold, leaving its leaders and the party outside the Knesset. I remember the depression in the center-left. Kahol Lavan won the same number of Knesset seats as Likud (35), but it didn’t matter because the right-wing bloc (which still included Avigdor Lieberman and his Yisrael Beiteinu party), had a majority, with 65 MKs.

There was a great sense of defeat. All of Kahol Lavan’s organizing, the enlistment of former army chiefs of staff, the indictments against Benjamin Netanyahu – nothing helped. Bibi won again. The only consolation was that at least “Benito,” the unapologetic supporter of apartheid, and Shaked, the perfumer whose signature scent is Fascism, remained outside the Knesset. “Poetic justice,” the Haaretz editorial called it at the time. Cold comfort, that.

Who would have believed that two years and two months later, a government led by Bennett, in partnership with Yair Lapid, the left-wing parties and one Arab party, would be sworn in. With Haaretz supporting it.

If there’s one thing we hope the center-left camp would learn from this experiment, it’s that there is something flawed about the way it described the reality: If everything the left had said about Bennett and Shaked is true, then how were they all of a sudden legitimate? If what the left had said about them was true, then why did they support them and how in hell did they rejoice over the establishment of a government with them and led by them?

This is not just for the sake of argument. This is an important lesson that could have contributed to the development of political discourse, freed us from outdated thought patterns and perhaps made it possible to forge a new path, outside the political crisis. If we were wrong (or exaggerated, or lied) when we said Bennett and Shaked are pro-apartheid fascists, Lieberman a dangerous, pro-transfer racist, Gideon Sa’ar a vile xenophobe and so on, then perhaps we should be more careful in the future when it comes to describing reality or judging people and processes. And maybe, just maybe, we are now wrong again, or exaggerating, or, God forbid, lying?

The “government of change” should have led to a political reevaluation: genuine, not self-righteous. Because its establishment revealed that we were living in a world of linguistic hyperinflation that strips the verbal currency in our wallets of all value, turning them into mere paper. We should have recognized that “fascism,” “apartheid,” “danger to democracy,” “Judeo-Nazis” and other coins of phrase spent freely by the average leftist or anyone-but-Bibi-ist are not enough to purchase reality – or even an espresso in Tel Aviv.

Of course that doesn’t mean the situation is less serious than we think – in fact, it could be much worse. It just means that language no longer serves us to properly evaluate it.

This also applies to the attempt to thoroughly grasp the significance of Itamar Ben-Gvir’s ascent. We cannot forget that this is happening at a time when the left is no longer afraid of Bennett, Shaked, Lieberman, “apartheid” or “the occupation” (remember when this word was enough to grasp the reality?). Now it becomes necessary to issue a new bill, Kahanism.

We will continue to raise the noise level, but we won’t necessarily know if we grasp what is really happening. Because on the face of it, maybe the emergence of the Kahanists is not necessarily another phase in the decline of Israel, but only the new name (and political home?) of the Bibi-ists, a term that itself mostly serves as an ethnic slur (formerly chakhchakhim, a pejorative for Mizrahim).