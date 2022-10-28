Opinion |
Is a New Language Emerging in Jaffa?
It’s rapidly evolving, changing from block to block depending on the neighborhood. 'Jaffish' is a complex mix of several local languages
My country, shall we say the Holy Land, is today for many reasons home to innumerable languages, dialects and other linguistic variations. Is it possible, however, that yet another, new language is developing in what is already a polyglot of a country? Could a local “pidgin” tongue be emerging right under our noses?
