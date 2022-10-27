What I Said That Drove Israel Crazy

This week Israel went crazy because I used the word “martyrs.” But only seemingly. In fact, Israel went crazy because I dared to tell a simple truth: The more entrenched the occupation, the greater the resistance to it. The occupation army invades the cities of the occupied West Bank every day, executes Palestinians without trial and maintains a criminal siege on the Gaza Strip, but the members of the “government of change” presumably expect the Palestinian people to bow its head and meekly accept the judgment of the occupier.

Unfortunately, even those who call themselves the “Zionist left” have joined the hypocritical and racist chorus, which calls anyone with the chutzpah to resist the occupation a terrorist and anyone who does not abide the crimes of the occupation in silence a supporter of terrorism.

In recent years, many on the left have given up and accepted, implicitly or explicitly, the discourse of the right. Many of us have gotten used to censoring ourselves, without waiting for the attacks of the fascist right, and suppressing what is uncomfortable to say in this political climate. There is much talk about the need for governmental stability. But the true meaning of that governmental stability is the absence of any genuine initiative or vision vis-à-vis the Palestinians. People fall into line, but over the wrong things. Governments fall one after another because they refuse to offer real solutions to the acute problems. For years there hasn’t even been a conversation here about alternative ideas.

Out of fear of what will happen if Benjamin Netanyahu returns to power, or if Itamar Ben-Gvir becomes interior minister, many people have adopted their vocabulary and implemented their racist practices. The language laundromat is working overtime. Don’t say the “end of the occupation,” talk about “managing the conflict.” Don’t raise the issue of the settlements, talk about normalization agreements with the Persian Gulf states. It’s better not to mention that the Gaza Strip has been locked up for 15 years, talk of economic peace is easier to swallow. Not only do those who are called the center or the Zionist left not dare to leave the comfort zone of the hegemony, they also lend a hand to the deepening of the occupation and the policy of apartheid. In the eyes of those who are mistakenly called the “change bloc,” in order to “put the house in order and save democracy” it is permissible to continue to hold millions of people under daily occupation and oppression. The Palestinians can wait.

In the face of this silence and silencing, my friends and I on the true Arab-Jewish left will continue to hold up a mirror to Israeli society and say that the emperor has no clothes. Unlike all those who run away from the news and toe the ultranationalist Israeli line, the real left does not vote for preserving the apartheid regulations and breaking up Palestinian families. A true left does not participate in the oppression of the Palestinian people, and then preach to it.

We are not part of either of the two blocs. We are the bloc that opposes the apartheid policy and fights against the occupation. We are the bloc that fights for equal rights and for equal citizenship for all citizens of the state. We are sons and daughters of the Palestinian people and citizens of the state, and we deserve equal national, political, civil and economic rights. We are a true Arab-Jewish left, which tells the naked truth even when it is inconvenient, and even if it will pay a price for telling the truth: Only the end of the occupation, not more assassinations, detention without trial, sieges and expansion of settlements, will bring genuine security.

Aida Touma-Sliman is Knesset member for the Joint List.