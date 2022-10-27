Of Course You Must Vote

Of course you have to vote. Vote for the sake of voting, for the act itself, for going to the polling station, for standing over the ballot box amid recognition of the privilege, as it were, of taking part in shaping the destiny of the place in which you live. Even casting a blank ballot is voting. Not voting is capitulation. Despite the deep distrust, the revulsion, despite the recognition that the political system in its present form is irrelevant to the great challenges of the day and despite the knowledge that nothing will change. Nevertheless, as Socrates teaches us in Plato’s “Crito” dialogue, when he was advised to flee prison to avoid execution: We don’t have the moral right to quit the game. Even when it is rotten, even when it is spoiled, even when it is clear that sooner or later a different one will replace it.

The very act of participating in this election, of voting in a time like ours, is above all a spiritual act that, more than it seeks to achieve something concrete in the current reality, seeks to preserve awareness, a memory of other possibilities, of change, of hope. A person who forgoes their right to vote becomes a subject of the regime, consciously or unconsciously. A person who forgoes their right to vote – even if it appears that voting is a show, an empty gesture – gives up something of their awareness of hope.

And that is what we are actually talking about here, about hope, about our need to fight for it, about the critical refusal to give up on it and indulge in despair. “Hearts follow actions” (according to “Sefer Hahinukh,” published in Spain in the 13th century). Going to vote in the upcoming election is first of all an expression of hope, of the struggle and of the refusal to give up on it.

The poet Seamus Heaney wrote a beautiful essay about the cease-fire reached in Ireland, saying that hope is more of a mental state than a simple reaction to a situation. He wrote: “Hope is not optimism, which expects things to turn out well, but something rooted in the conviction that there is good worth working for.” It’s important to emphasize that he was not referring to hope in the sense of some magical solution or immediate redemption. Such an expectation is tantamount to self-deception and disregard of reality.

One should remember that this election, regardless of the results, are not a solution to any of the immense mold-breaking social, economic and ecological challenges that our new times are posing for us. The days are over when we could vote for a particular ideology and then sit on the sidelines and at least believe that the “prayer leaders” we voted for would advance it for us. Anyone looking at today’s politics, in Israel or anywhere else in the West, realizes that such a relationship no longer exists. “The end of the era of politics” cries out from every corner of the West. Nothing will replace the duty of citizens to take responsibility for their life and liberty, and for the communities in which they live.

The hope that must be fought for in our times, in whose name and from which we must go and vote, is one that recognizes that even if redemption or the solution are not visible at the moment, they will come. Vote as an act of remembering that humans have created and can still create fundamental changes in the order of the world. Of remembering that what was is not what will be.

Vote as an act of optimism. In memory of the first votes, which were an expression of the victory of people over the systems of power and interests. Votes that were an expression of humanity’s power to change what seems immutable and of the ability of the masses, when united, to draw up new and better rules of the game. It is the awareness that you must vote, it is the memory and the hope that must be preserved at any cost: not out of a twisted hope to preserve the degraded status quo, but rather out of an aspiration to establish a relevant and living alternative to what has clearly become obsolete.