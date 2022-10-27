Leftists, Come to Zion Square

This Saturday night, the annual public gathering to commemorate the assassination of Yitzhak Rabin is slated to take place in Jerusalem’s Zion Square. Going by the date of the murder, the event could and should have been held the following Saturday night. But for its own electoral purposes, the Labor Party decided to appropriate the event – which has been held in Tel Aviv’s Rabin Square for the last 26 years – and make it an overt, unapologetic election rally.

Some people wrinkled their noses and argued that politicizing the event undermines its character (this is a memorial event for the victim of a political murder, for anyone whose memory has blurred). Others argued that for the memorial to take place at the spot where the murder was instigated – beneath the very balcony where opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu presided over an infamously vile anti-Rabin demonstration a month before it took place, would be “divisive” at a time when circumstances ought to sanctify “unity,” and therefore said they wouldn’t come.

That’s perfectly fine. Anyone who feels unwelcome doesn’t have to come. There’s no need to pretend that we’re united three days before the most frightening election ever to take place here.

But while it’s possible to understand rightists and religious people who don’t want to come to an event where they will feel ostracized, I find it incomprehensible that at the very same time, a left-wing rally is supposed to take place in Tel Aviv’s Habima Square. Shikma Bressler, one of the founders of the anti-Netanyahu Black Flag movement, invited the masses via Twitter on Tuesday to what she termed “the great march of hope.”

Why at Habima? Why not? It’s close and convenient. As if Black Flag activists don’t know that it’s also possible to leave the boundaries of the neighborhood café to demonstrate.

Bressler and the Black Flag activists have non-negligible shares in the establishment of the current “government of change.” The anti-Netanyahu protests outside the prime minister’s residence in Jerusalem in which they took part brought thousands of people out of their homes every week for many months, and the public pressure generated by these protests helped bring about the change whereby parties that no one ever dreamed could sit together united to form the current government.

Even after the government was formed, Black Flag members remained active. They continued to demonstrate at overpasses throughout the country, including over the past several weeks, despite and because of the violent attacks they suffered.

And precisely because it’s impossible to suspect them of wanting to harm the already fragile “change bloc,” it’s not clear why they are breaking away from an event that should and could be a show of strength in the center of the capital of Israel, the country for which they are fighting.

It’s possible to laugh time and again about “the left’s problem” – that wherever there are three leftists, there are seven opinions; that Labor and Meretz, with their Knesset seats evaporating, continue to wage ego battles that are disconnected from reality. All this is true (though not truly funny).

But three days before an election that we genuinely fear could result in a government of unbridled racism and violence being formed here is not the time to hold a picnic with friends close to home. And if there’s anything that the anti-Netanyahu protests proved week after week, it’s that people who care will go wherever necessary by the thousands. Even to Jerusalem.

At a time when activists in the Arab community are fighting to get voters to the polls by the skin of their teeth, and while in the ultra-Orthodox community, which has grown significantly from election to election, families of 15 show up to vote as one man for the ticket dictated by their rabbi, we can’t afford to split into several small, polite events. Even if you don’t identify with all of Labor’s messages, grit your teeth and come, because we don’t have the luxury of intra-bloc purism.

Shikma, my dear, it’s still not too late. Announce that you’re canceling the march on Saturday night and come to Jerusalem. Fill that square with people who don’t forgive, don’t forget and don’t intend to let the ones who stood on that balcony back then return to power now.