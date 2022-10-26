Shas Is Running the Saddest Campaign

The saddest campaign of this election belongs to the Shas party, which is promising to ensure the nutritional security of “350,000 families from all segments of society.”

If there are people going hungry in Israel, that constitutes a total failure by all of its governments (and Shas was part of most of them). If there are hungry people, they need to be helped, not exploited for a campaign. If there are hungry people, then give them the tools that would enable them to put food on their tables.

But Shas under the leadership of Arye Dery – the man who once used an onion to make himself cry on cue – prefers appealing to the lowest common denominator. It thereby perpetuates its potential voters’ status as people who are unable to provide for their families’ most basic needs.

During the coronavirus crisis, Dery managed to obtain 700 million shekels ($200 million) in state funding to provide food vouchers to the poor. They were originally slated to be handed out by the Shufersal supermarket chain. But following a legal battle, it was decided that two nonprofits, Pitchon Lev and Chabad’s Eshel Jerusalem, would distribute them.

The program has been criticized due to the criteria for obtaining the vouchers, which give preference to the ultra-Orthodox. But now, Dery is trying to win votes on the basis of this program and brand Shas as a party that tends to people’s most basic needs – chicken for Shabbat. Isn’t it time to move on?

Shas, a Mizrahi ultra-Orthodox party, was founded more than 40 years ago, and it defines itself as a social welfare party. One might have expected that after four decades of activity, its talking points would have become more sophisticated and addressed issues of greater value to its voters – education, professional training, health care, integration into every walk of life. Appealing to voters’ stomachs reduces them to hungry mouths rather than people with aspirations in life.

It is also outrageous, because Dery complains repeatedly that there aren’t enough Mizrahim in academia, the legal system and the media. But what has he done to narrow this gap? Has he handed out vouchers for education and professional training? Set ambitious goals for integrating ultra-Orthodox Mizrahim into academia, science and the defense establishment? Of course not. Dery is here to hand out food vouchers.

Dery knew how to take care of his own and his family’s needs during his years away from politics. He has consulted for tycoons like Nochi Dankner and Lev Leviev; he was also paid by Pinhas Rubin’s law firm for consulting on real estate deals. Other members of his family were similarly indulged with well-paid jobs thanks to his proximity to the centers of power. But to Shas’ voters, he offers only food vouchers, not tools that would reduce their dependence on politicians and hacks and enable them to live and support themselves with dignity.

Dery forged an alliance with Benjamin Netanyahu. Both of them are very well acquainted with the good life. Both of them know quite well how to connect with the rich and benefit from their wealth.

One would have expected people who derive their power from the poor to treat them with more respect, fight for them and provide them with the tools to succeed in life. But when such an opportunity falls into their laps, they will always prefer their own personal and political interests. We saw this in the deal reached with the Belz Hasidic sect, which had agreed to teach the core curriculum in its schools, but was forced to back down to prevent a rift in the United Torah Judaism ticket that would have reduced Netanyahu’s chances of returning to power.

The root of the alliance between Dery, who is considered a moderate on diplomatic issues, and the hawkish Netanyahu is their shared ability to appeal to the weaker segments of society and to communities that the leftist, Ashkenazi establishment of the state’s early decades ignored – Mizrahim, the ultra-Orthodox, settlers and veterans of rightist pre-state militias. But in recent years, they have grown even closer due to their shared battle against the legal system – Dery because he was once convicted of bribery, fraud and breach of trust and served a jail sentence (he was also convicted of tax offenses in a separate case under a plea bargain reached in February 2022), and Netanyahu because of the three corruption cases for which he is now standing trial.

Their efforts now to offer food vouchers (Dery) or a freeze on mortgage payments and free daycare for children up to age 3 (Netanyahu) are pure populism. This is not genuine social leadership that would advance the poor who are flocking to vote for them.