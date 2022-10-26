Between Sanity and Disaster

Israel is divided in two, and the frequent elections held in recent years on the basis of the main fault line (Bibi – yes or no) are very close. The Israeli election system and current reality make it particularly difficult to predict tight elections. The multiplicity of parties, a raised threshold of the number of votes a party needs to enter Knesset, and surplus votes agreements all complicate such predictions. The great unknown is the turnout, and the different variables affect one another.

For instance, a large voter turnout, supposedly in the interest of democracy, affects the absolute value of the Knesset-entry threshold. The anti-Netanyahu camp, for example, needs to increase the turnout of Arab voters to win, but the bloc includes at least four parties in danger of not crossing the threshold. It’s a delicate game.

Predictions are made based on polls which rely on samples that aren’t big enough. Their weakness is in the small number of respondents willing to cooperate. Internet polls are based on a regular pool of respondents, some paid, which are no less of a problem. One also gets the impression that the pollsters tend to converge on the same numbers out of caution; the honest ones among them admit that the results of new polls are influenced to some extent by the results of its predecessors, and that outlier findings are corrected.

Gut feelings and intuition are certainly not a means of prediction. Israel is too heterogenous, broken into sectors and tribes, and the vast majority of Israelis live in echo chambers that grow out of their environment. Social media take over the discussion and life itself twists reality even further, intensifying the echo chambers (along with the polarization, because that’s how their cynical algorithms are crafted, for financial reasons).

In light of all this, it is best to be careful about prognostication and be content with analyzing what is known. Thus, one must admit that in preparation for this election, one camp stood out for its readiness to do whatever it takes to win, and against it stands another camp that did almost everything it could in order not to win.

The Netanyahu camp has managed to unite around a clear goal (returning to power) and a single leader. Parties united behind him so they wouldn’t be in danger of falling beneath the electoral threshold. Religious Zionism became the umbrella group for all streams of Jewish fascism. A party facing a split, United Torah Judaism, overcame its internal differences. Electoral slates with no chance of making into Knesset (Noam) joined existing parties. The only hazard not cleared is Ayelet Shaked, but her support includes moderate right-wingers – who in her absence would have likely found the wherewithal to vote for Gideon Sa’ar and Zeev Elkin’s “change-bloc” party New Hope.

Meanwhile, on the other side, Labor leader Merav Michaeli in her folly insisted on blocking an obviously advantageous joint run with Meretz. The Joint List broke up, and Balad is running alone, with no chance of passing the threshold. Hadash-Ta’al, for its part, refused to even sign a surplus-votes agreement with the United Arab List. Yisrael Beiteinu leader Avigdor Lieberman was also left without a surplus-votes deal, despite his best intentions. There are at least four slates in this bloc endangered by the 3.25-percent electoral threshold. On its outskirts are a bunch of irresponsible megalomaniacs, from the deluded (Eli Avidar, Yaron Zelicha, Abir Kara) to the esoteric lists of vaccination and cannabis zealots, all of whom insist on running till the bitter end and masses of votes. The sense of urgency and priorities have not registered here.

And if that’s not enough, Benny Gantz’s National Unity party has based its campaign on strenuously denying the leadership, candidacy and electability of the bloc’s leader. This is outrageous. Yair Lapid has proved himself in recent years as a judicious, responsible bloc leader, and, since his appointment, as an excellent prime minister as well. It will be a colossal missed opportunity if the election results stop him from continuing as the head of a sane coalition. The alternative, a Netanyahu government with the Haredim and the Kahanists, is nothing less than a disaster.