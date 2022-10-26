An Outburst of Pre-election Optimism

I know I might have to eat my hat in another week, but now is the time to stay optimistic. The writers of most of the articles appearing these days realize what hangs in the balance. They know that this is not about a change of government but rather a change of the democratic-liberal regime. Nevertheless, many of the articles are better suited to the days after the election. That will be the time to analyze the election’s significance. Now, a few days before the election, there is no reason to raise a white flag and we must not do so; there’s no point in manifestations of despair.

Opposition leader MK Benjamin Netanyahu is bad enough as it is. He’s not the man I knew in 1992 when he hewed his way into Likud. For years he tried to play both sides of the fence. His defeat by Ehud Barak in 1999 showed him that he should go with the sentiments of his voters and not against them. But the bad Netanyahu, the criminal defendant, spoiled his own broth. In this campaign we aren’t getting him together with Miri Regev, Yariv Levin or Amir Ohana, whom he controls and can put in their place when necessary; this time we’re getting him in a broth that includes MKs Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich.

Ben-Gvir and Smotrich seek a fundamental regime change. Smotrich expresses the religious, dark and depressive side; Ben-Gvir, the conservative, right-wing side whose supporters expect him to “put the Arabs in their place” and to give free rein to lawbreaking Jews. The other parties on the right – Shas and United Torah Judaism, which are focused on perpetuating ignorance – are bolstered only by the ultra-Orthodox voters. None of these parties represent a majority of the people. Not even all Likud voters support them.

On the other side there is a large potential bloc of Jews and Arabs who are ready to fight to remove the threat hanging over Israel. These citizens, and many Likud voters, are neither ultra-Orthodox nor conservative right-wing.

And so I’m sure that it’s possible to defeat the bloc that to me represents the dark forces of the State of Israel.

To achieve its goal, the right needs 60–61 Knesset seats – 59 or less is another story entirely. The goal of the parties that oppose a Netanyahu-Ben-Gvir government is to hold the line. Electorally, holding the line means crossing the 3.25 percent electoral threshold. This is harder than it seems in the opinion polls. There is a clear, one-way stream of voters from Labor and Meretz to Yesh Atid. While Yesh Atid’s chairman, Prime Minister Yair Lapid, swears that he is certain that both Labor and Meretz will pass the threshold, he seems to covet Knesset seats more than the reins of government. No one will forgive him for the electoral imperialism if he hands power to Netanyahu and Ben-Gvir because too many seats (from Labor and Meretz) went to Yesh Atid.

Assuming that Labor and Meretz do pass the threshold, together they are expected to capture about nine Knesset seats. And from my experience, the predictions about the Arab community’s voting are not precise. Balad may take 100,000 votes from other Arab parties. And the effect of the struggle in Arab society over votes might be to strengthen the United Arab List and Hadash-Ta’al. If both these tickets garner 10 seats, those plus Meretz and Labor’s nine will very much diminish the right wing’s chances of winning.

This possibility is realistic. So this is not the time for eulogies. This is our time to fight.